England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1: Robinson Shines With Five-Wicket Haul As Hosts Take Control
On Day 1 of the first test at Headingley, England's new era under returning captain Joe Root began in dominant fashion after bowling Pakistan out for 171. Pacemen Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue wreaked havoc, each claiming five wickets (5-51 and 5-46) as Pakistan collapsed from 117-3, losing their final five wickets in just 22 balls. Notably, Robinson made history by taking a wicket off the very first ball of the series—a first for a test match in England. In response, England reached 112-2 by stumps, trailing by just 59 runs. Root (37 unbeaten) and Jordan Cox (23 unbeaten) safely navigated the evening session after Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ali struck early to remove openers Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay.
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