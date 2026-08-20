England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1: Robinson Shines With Five-Wicket Haul As Hosts Take Control

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On Day 1 of the first test at Headingley, England's new era under returning captain Joe Root began in dominant fashion after bowling Pakistan out for 171. Pacemen Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue wreaked havoc, each claiming five wickets (5-51 and 5-46) as Pakistan collapsed from 117-3, losing their final five wickets in just 22 balls. Notably, Robinson made history by taking a wicket off the very first ball of the series—a first for a test match in England. In response, England reached 112-2 by stumps, trailing by just 59 runs. Root (37 unbeaten) and Jordan Cox (23 unbeaten) safely navigated the evening session after Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Ali struck early to remove openers Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay.

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England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Photo highlights
England's Ollie Robinson, right, celebrates bowling out Pakistan's Azan Awais on day one of the first Rothesay Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Eng vs Pak Test cricket day one Pakistans Mohammad Ali
Pakistan's Mohammad Ali celerbates the wicket of England's Emilio Gay on day one of the first Rothesay Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Eng vs Pak Test cricket day one photo gallery
Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad bowling on day one of the first Rothesay Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Eng vs Pak Test cricket day one highlights gallery
England's Ollie Robinson celebrates bowling out Pakistan's Saud Shakeel on day one of the first Rothesay Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Headingley Test Day 1 Josh Tongue bowling
England's Josh Tongue celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Ali Usman on day one of the first Rothesay Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Ollie Robinson wickets
England's Harry Brook wipes the ball on the forehead of Ollie Robinson, right, on day one of the first Rothesay Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Headingley cricket pictures 2026
England's Josh Tongue celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Salman Agha on day one of the first Rothesay Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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ENG vs PAK day 1 photos
England's Josh Tongue celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Ali Usman on day one of the first Rothesay Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Pakistan tour of England 2026
England's Ollie Robinson celebrates bowling out Pakistan's Azan Awais on day one of the first Rothesay Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan 2026
England's Ollie Robinson bowls out out Pakistan's Azan Awais on day one of the first Rothesay Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

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