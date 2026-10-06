Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Storms Past ₹300 Crore Mark Worldwide

An excerpt from Outlook India's review of Drishyam 3 reads: "Drishyam: The Conclusion has enough twists, humour and performances to keep the franchise's loyal audience invested, but it does not always possess the precision that made the earlier films so memorable. Jaideep Ahlawat gives the finale a much-needed jolt, while Ajay Devgn remains perfectly cast as Vijay. The mystery may be approaching its end, but too many solutions ask to be accepted rather than worked out."