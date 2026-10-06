Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Storms Past ₹300 Crore Mark Worldwide

Drishyam 3 saw a significant drop of over 65% on Day 4.
It will cross the ₹200 crore mark in India today.
The crime thriller has already crossed the ₹300 crore milestone.
Drishyam: The Conclusion box office: The Ajay Devgn-starrer started strong, and after a phenomenal weekend, it witnessed a significant drop on its first Monday (Day 4). However, the film is inching closer to the ₹200 crore mark in India. Worldwide, it has crossed the ₹300 crore mark. Have a look at the box office collections in detail here.
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 4
According to trade website Sacnilk, on Day 4, the crime thriller saw a 65.6% drop from Day 3's collections, collecting ₹21 crore net in India. It has accumulated a domestic total of ₹197.50 crore (₹237.00 crore gross) so far, with 24% occupancy from 16,254 shows.
Day-wise breakdown
Drishyam 3 had an opening of ₹62 crore. It dropped on Saturday (Day 2), raking in ₹53.50 crore. On Sunday (Day 3), it earned ₹61 crore. On Day 4, the film minted only ₹21 crore.
Overseas, the film collected ₹5 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹66 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Drishyam 3 now stands at ₹303.00 crore.
In its first weekend, Drishyam 3 has surpassed the lifetime haul of Awarapan 2.
About Drishyam 3
Co-written, produced, and directed by Abhishek Pathak, it is a sequel to the 2022 film Drishyam 2. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav
Drishyam 3 has emerged as Ajay's biggest opener and one of the highest-grossing films of 2026, after Mirzapur, Hanuman Ansh, Border 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge
It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.
An excerpt from Outlook India's review of Drishyam 3 reads: "Drishyam: The Conclusion has enough twists, humour and performances to keep the franchise's loyal audience invested, but it does not always possess the precision that made the earlier films so memorable. Jaideep Ahlawat gives the finale a much-needed jolt, while Ajay Devgn remains perfectly cast as Vijay. The mystery may be approaching its end, but too many solutions ask to be accepted rather than worked out."