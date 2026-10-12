Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 10: Ajay Devgn Scores Career-Best Hit as Film Surpasses ₹300 Crore

The momentum eased on Monday, with earnings falling to ₹21 crore, a 65.6% drop from Sunday. The downward trend continued through Tuesday and Wednesday, when the film collected ₹19.50 crore and ₹15.50 crore, respectively. It wrapped up its first week with ₹245.50 crore in domestic net collections. The film regained some ground on its second Saturday, earning ₹26.50 crore. According to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk, it added another ₹23 crore, taking its total India net collection to ₹309.50 crore.