Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 10: Ajay Devgn Scores Career-Best Hit as Film Surpasses ₹300 Crore

Drishyam 3 has become Ajay Devgn's biggest box office success.
It has now marched past the ₹300 crore mark.
It's now heading for ₹500 crore worldwide.
After its second weekend in theatres, Drishyam 3 has now galloped past ₹300 crore, making it the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career in a leading role. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film concludes the Hindi Drishyam franchise. The crime thriller has now made ₹370.80 crore gross and ₹309 crore net in India, and ₹479.80 crore worldwide.
Drishyam 3 Box Office Records
Drishyam 3 delivered the strongest box-office debut of Ajay Devgn’s career, setting a new personal record. Advance ticket sales began on September 27, spawning ₹27 crore ahead of release. The film then opened to ₹66.75 crore net in India, securing the third-biggest opening ever for a Hindi film. Collections stood at ₹53.50 crore on Saturday before climbing to ₹61 crore on Sunday.
The momentum eased on Monday, with earnings falling to ₹21 crore, a 65.6% drop from Sunday. The downward trend continued through Tuesday and Wednesday, when the film collected ₹19.50 crore and ₹15.50 crore, respectively. It wrapped up its first week with ₹245.50 crore in domestic net collections. The film regained some ground on its second Saturday, earning ₹26.50 crore. According to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk, it added another ₹23 crore, taking its total India net collection to ₹309.50 crore.
Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, alongside returning cast members Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla will also return in a cameo, reprising his role from the second film.
Titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, the film is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios. Abhishek Pathak returns as director and co-writer, working with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are producing the third instalment.
Launched in 2015 as a Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller, the franchise quickly found an audience, with the first film earning around ₹110 crore worldwide. Its 2022 sequel proved even more successful, collecting nearly ₹342 crore globally and cementing Drishyam as a major box-office franchise. Devgn's Drishyam 3 takes a different path than its source material, Jeetu Joseph’s Malayalam film Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, which released earlier this year.