Megastar Mohanlal has shared his review after watching Drishyam 3.
He lauded the team for pulling off the film so well.
Ajay Devgn-starrer has already surpassed the actor's previous films such as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Singham Again.
Drishyam: The Conclusion, which hit the screens on October 2, 2026, is having a golden run at the box office. It has crossed the ₹300 crore mark in India and is inching closer to the ₹500 crore milestone worldwide.
Amid Drishyam 3's box office success and the Malayalam vs Hindi debate, legendary actor Mohanlal, who headlined the original, has heaped praise on the Ajay Devgn-led Hindi version. Here's what Mohanlal said about the film.
Mohanlal praises Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3
The Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee shared a special message for the Drishyam 3 team after watching the film.
The makers shared Mohanlal's video online where he said, “I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end.”
The 66-year-old also congratulated director Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak (producer), Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a “job so well done.”
Watch the video here.
Drishyam: The Conclusion also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. The makers have confirmed this film would mark the end of the Hindi franchise.
Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.
Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have backed the project.
About Drishyam franchise
Director Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam Drishyam, with Mohanlal in the lead, was launched in 2013. It was remade in Hindi under the same title in 2015 by director Nishikant Kamat. The sequel to the 2013 Malayalam film, Drishyam 2, was released in 2021, and it was also remade in Hindi under the same title. Abhishek directed the second instalment of the Hindi version after Nishikant's death.
The Malayalam Drishyam 3 arrived in cinemas in May this year. There is a possibility of a fourth instalment.