About Drishyam franchise

Director Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam Drishyam, with Mohanlal in the lead, was launched in 2013. It was remade in Hindi under the same title in 2015 by director Nishikant Kamat. The sequel to the 2013 Malayalam film, Drishyam 2, was released in 2021, and it was also remade in Hindi under the same title. Abhishek directed the second instalment of the Hindi version after Nishikant's death.