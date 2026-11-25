Operation Mole crossed ₹100 crore in worldwide gross collections within five days.
Dhanush's film earned ₹5.40 crore in India net on its fifth day.
Tamil version led language-wise collections with ₹3.40 crore across 3,372 shows.
OM: Operation Mole, starring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, has crossed ₹100 crore in worldwide gross collections within five days of its theatrical release. However, the film witnessed a decline in its domestic earnings on Tuesday, November 24. According to Sacnilk's box office estimates, it collected ₹5.40 crore net in India on Day 5, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹61.45 crore.
OM: Operation Mole box office collection Day 5
The film recorded 6,108 shows across India on Tuesday, selling approximately 4,87,538 tickets. Its Tuesday earnings marked a 14.3 per cent drop from Monday's ₹6.30 crore. The India gross collection currently stands at ₹71.25 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached ₹100.75 crore. Overseas markets contributed ₹1 crore on Tuesday, taking the total international gross to ₹29.50 crore.
The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, earning ₹3.40 crore from 3,372 shows. Telugu collected ₹1.60 crore across 1,612 shows, while Hindi added ₹40 lakh from 1,124 screenings.
Regional collections and theatre occupancy
The Tamil 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 25.44 per cent on Tuesday. Morning shows registered 18.08 per cent occupancy, while evening screenings recorded 24 per cent, according to The Times of India.
Regionally, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed ₹1.85 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu with ₹1.75 crore and Kerala with ₹1.50 crore. Karnataka added ₹65 lakh, while other Indian markets contributed ₹50 lakh.
OM: Operation Mole cast, plot and review
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film follows IPS officer Nithy Reddy (Sai Pallavi) and undercover agent Pazhani (Dhanush) as they investigate an international red sandalwood smuggling network operating between Tamil Nadu and Dubai. Mammootty plays Burma Karthikeyan. The ensemble also includes Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Renu Desai and Indrans.
In its review, Outlook India rated the film 2/5. The review noted that Sai Pallavi stands out as an IPS officer, but the screenplay struggles to balance tribal exploitation, family conflict, and gangster drama. Its multiple narrative strands ultimately prevent the central story from developing with enough depth.