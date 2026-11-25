OM: Operation Mole, starring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, has crossed ₹100 crore in worldwide gross collections within five days of its theatrical release. However, the film witnessed a decline in its domestic earnings on Tuesday, November 24. According to Sacnilk's box office estimates, it collected ₹5.40 crore net in India on Day 5, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹61.45 crore.