T.M. Krishna expresses anger and sadness over H.N. Bhaskar case.
Chinmayi calls Carnatic music and classical dance circles highly predatory.
H.N. Bhaskar faces four felony charges in California involving a minor.
Carnatic musicians T.M. Krishna and Chinmayi Sripaada have expressed support for survivors after violinist H.N. Bhaskar was charged with four felony counts in the United States in a case involving alleged sexual offences against a minor. The case has drawn attention within the classical music community, with both artists speaking about the allegations and the environment in which musicians work.
Bhaskar, 50, is facing charges in California. A criminal complaint was filed before the San Diego Superior Court on November 6, 2026, and an arrest warrant was issued the same day. The allegations concern incidents said to have taken place between September 4 and September 26. Bhaskar has not been convicted, and the charges remain allegations.
T.M. Krishna On His Association With H.N. Bhaskar
Krishna, who has known Bhaskar for more than two decades and performed alongside him, addressed the case in a post on X on November 21. Acknowledging their long-standing relationship, he spoke of the personal difficulty of the situation while reaffirming his commitment to survivors.
“This has been an especially trying time for me because of my long-standing relationship with Bhaskar. There is in me right now a lot of anger and profound sadness,” he said.
Chinmayi Sripaada Criticises Carnatic Music Circles
Chinmayi said the investigation and Bhaskar’s arrest had not come as a surprise to her. In her social media post, she raised concerns about the close-knit nature of Carnatic music and classical dance circles, arguing that the fear of professional repercussions can prevent people from speaking out.
“The Carnatic music and classical dance circles are very close-knit, highly predatory, and everyone knows everyone. Entire careers can be ruined if your only source of income is here. The film industry is far safer than the Carnatic classical music space can ever be, and this is my personal experience of having had three generations of my family involved in and moving in these circles. I ran the other way, and for good reason,” she said.
What Are The Charges Against H.N. Bhaskar?
According to court records reported by The News Minute, Bhaskar faces two counts of oral copulation involving a person under 18 and two counts of sexual penetration with a foreign object involving a minor. As of November 21, no arraignment date had been scheduled. His reported custody in the Boston area could not be independently confirmed by the court, though a source told The News Minute he was being held there and may be awaiting extradition to California.