Actress Rashmika Mandanna opened up about being trolled after she and her husband, Viju a.k.a. Vijay Devarakonda, appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 9. The actress said she can handle negative comments about herself, but she draws a line when trolls drag her family into it. The Pushpa star shared why she and Vijay filed a police complaint as the trolls escalated.
Rashmika Mandanna's recent police complaint
In a recent interview with Prema, The Journalist, Rashmika Mandanna said she and Vijay faced controversy after appearing on KWK9. The conversation between the pair hogged the limelight after the Animal star asked the Liger actor a question about marrying her for a full year.
Rashmika Mandanna's appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 with Vijay Deverakonda drew heavy criticism. The couple had to approach the cops as fabricated narratives were spun. Their complaint raised concerns about fake posts, edited screenshots, impersonation, and organised harassment on social media.
Rashmika Mandanna is very protective of her family
Speaking about her protective nature, Rashmika referred to her upcoming action movie, Mysaa. She said that she reacts fiercely when someone tries to attack her family. Rashmika quipped, "But if someone speaks about my family, I don't like it… I'll go into full warrior mode. I will go full Mysaa (her upcoming actioner). I don't like it because my family didn't choose this profession. They are not public figures. So, when you take the name of someone who is not a public figure or try to tarnish their personality, they don't deserve it, right?"
The Girlfriend actor added that she is fine with people having opinions related to her acting. Rashmika looks at criticism as an occupational hazard and agrees that audiences have the right to have opinions
Rashmika, towards the end, also noted that stars have learned to deal with public criticism. However, she feels that her family members and relatives need not have to deal with the same. According to the actor, being a celebrity did not mean that their families have to be embroiled in controversies.