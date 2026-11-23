Rashmika Mandanna is very protective of her family

Speaking about her protective nature, Rashmika referred to her upcoming action movie, Mysaa. She said that she reacts fiercely when someone tries to attack her family. Rashmika quipped, "But if someone speaks about my family, I don't like it… I'll go into full warrior mode. I will go full Mysaa (her upcoming actioner). I don't like it because my family didn't choose this profession. They are not public figures. So, when you take the name of someone who is not a public figure or try to tarnish their personality, they don't deserve it, right?"