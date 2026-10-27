Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Team Files Cybercrime Complaint Over Alleged Online Harassment

The team also urged investigators to look for signs of organised or paid promotion behind the posts. “We hope the matter will be investigated in accordance with the law and that the deliberate creation and circulation of misleading narratives, including any coordinated or paid campaigns established through evidence, will be addressed appropriately,” it said. It added that every identified case of publishing, reposting or amplifying content that may be unlawful could be examined on its own, and that legal remedies would follow wherever needed.