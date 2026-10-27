Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Team Files Cybercrime Complaint Over Alleged Online Harassment

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's team lodged a formal complaint with Hyderabad cybercrime authorities on Monday.
The complaint seeks a probe into fabricated content, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and targeted online harassment.
The backlash intensified after their October 21 appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9.
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have lodged a formal complaint with Hyderabad cybercrime authorities, asking for a probe into what they alleged is fabricated content, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and coordinated online harassment across social media. The complaint was submitted by their team on Monday, as per reports.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda file cybercrime complaint
A Virosh team representative delivered the complaint personally, Indian Express reported, citing a press release. The team told authorities that some online posts were harmful because they turned unverified or altered claims into supposed fact.
Complaint details
The Virosh team later issued a statement explaining what the complaint covered. It pointed to specific online publications and social-media material that, according to the team, contained false narratives, fabricated content, manipulated screenshots and examples of impersonation and targeted harassment.
The team said it had submitted relevant links and supporting evidence for the authorities to examine. “While we fully respect freedom of speech, individual opinions and the right to express criticism, there is a clear distinction between expressing an opinion and presenting fabricated, manipulated or materially misleading claims as facts,” the statement read.
The team also urged investigators to look for signs of organised or paid promotion behind the posts. “We hope the matter will be investigated in accordance with the law and that the deliberate creation and circulation of misleading narratives, including any coordinated or paid campaigns established through evidence, will be addressed appropriately,” it said. It added that every identified case of publishing, reposting or amplifying content that may be unlawful could be examined on its own, and that legal remedies would follow wherever needed.
What happened on Koffee with Karan 9
After the Koffee With Karan episode aired, social media targeted Vijay Deverakonda over Rashmika Mandanna’s revelation that she had asked him to marry her every day for a year.
Several accounts allegedly spread fabricated claims about the couple’s relationship. Those posts included unfounded divorce rumours, even though the couple had married only eight months earlier, in February 2026.
Rashmika and Vijay's reactions
Rashmika was the first to respond. She posted a long note on social media asking people to respect their choices and ignore misleading narratives. Vijay, in his post, called Rashmika his best friend and wife and one of the most beautiful parts of his life. “Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves,” Vijay wrote.