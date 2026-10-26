KWK 9: Rashmika Mandanna Hits Back At Trolls Over Vijay Deverakonda, Says ‘Random Narratives’ Blind Them

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Rashmika Mandanna has defended her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda after their Koffee With Karan 9 appearance sparked online criticism, accusing netizens of believing misleading narratives and dragging her family into the debate

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Rashmika Mandanna dismisses Vijay Deverakonda backlash Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Rashmika Mandanna defends Vijay Deverakonda after their KWK 9 appearance sparks criticism.

  • The actor calls online speculation and misleading edits about her marriage “creepy”.

  • Rashmika thanks Kannadiga fans for supporting her throughout the past 10 years.

Rashmika Mandanna has responded to the online criticism of her relationship with husband Vijay Deverakonda after their appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 triggered debate about his behaviour and their marriage. In a lengthy social media post, the actor defended their choices, saying that people were forming opinions based on assumptions rather than understanding their relationship.

Rashmika Mandanna on Vijay Deverakonda taking time to marry

Rashmika explained that Vijay wanted time to think through their future before committing to marriage. While she knew what she wanted, he preferred to consider the practical aspects of building a life together. She said their differences worked for them and that they ultimately made the decision together.

Making her position clear, she wrote, “And we chose US.” The actor also questioned why her affection for her husband had become public scrutiny. “And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?” she asked.

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Rashmika hits back at online narratives

Rashmika said she was disturbed that people were choosing online speculation and edited videos over her own account of her life. “And the fact that some people would rather believe random narratives, misleading edits and absolute lies created on the internet than believe what I say about my own life is honestly a little creepy,” she wrote.

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She also credited Vijay with supporting her through difficult moments, saying he was there when she needed comfort, advice and protection. Describing her current state of mind, she added, “I am happy. I am content. I am blessed.”

Rashmika Mandanna calls out trolls targeting her family

The actor criticised netizens for bringing her family into the debate, distinguishing personal attacks from genuine concern. “But talking about my family without knowing them? That's not feminism. That's bullying dressed up as feminism,” she said.

KWK 9: Rashmika Mandanna Asked Vijay Deverakonda To Marry Her Every Day For A Year: Here’s Why

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Rashmika also thanked her Kannadiga fans for supporting her over the past 10 years and said she hoped people would focus on their own happiness instead of judging someone else’s choices.

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