What is Saddula Bathukamma?

Bathukamma is a nine-day floral festival unique to Telangana and celebrated during the Navratri period. Women arrange seasonal flowers in colourful, tiered stacks called Bathukammas, sing traditional songs and dance in circles around them. The festival celebrates nature, womanhood and Telangana’s cultural identity. Saddula Bathukamma, also known as Pedda Bathukamma, marks the grand finale, when the floral arrangements are immersed in water bodies as part of the festivities. The celebrations are closely associated with Dasara in the state.