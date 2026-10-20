Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared a Saddula Bathukamma celebration video.
Bathukamma is Telangana’s nine-day floral festival, culminating in Saddula Bathukamma.
Vijay’s response to Rashmika’s proposal story in the KWK 9 promo drew criticism.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated Saddula Bathukamma and Dasara together in Hyderabad, sharing a festive glimpse of their time together on social media. The video, posted by Vijay on Instagram, shows the couple enjoying the celebrations as they joined the festivities around Bathukamma. The post comes amid online criticism of Vijay’s response to Rashmika’s marriage proposal story in the upcoming Koffee With Karan 9 episode.
Vijay captioned the video, "Saddula Bathukammaa ❤️ Na muddula Jayammaa 🥰😘 Happy Dasara 🤗". The couple were also seen participating in the grand celebrations around Hyderabad, including events near Tank Bund.
What is Saddula Bathukamma?
Bathukamma is a nine-day floral festival unique to Telangana and celebrated during the Navratri period. Women arrange seasonal flowers in colourful, tiered stacks called Bathukammas, sing traditional songs and dance in circles around them. The festival celebrates nature, womanhood and Telangana’s cultural identity. Saddula Bathukamma, also known as Pedda Bathukamma, marks the grand finale, when the floral arrangements are immersed in water bodies as part of the festivities. The celebrations are closely associated with Dasara in the state.
Vijay and Rashmika’s appearance comes as their relationship has become a talking point following the Koffee With Karan 9 promo.
Why has Vijay Deverakonda faced backlash over the KWK 9 promo?
In the promo, Rashmika recalls pursuing Vijay for a year and proposing to him multiple times before he agreed to marry her. She is heard telling Karan Johar, "Let’s get married." Vijay responds, "Okay, you ask me a hundred times." When Karan asks whether she really asked him a hundred times, Rashmika confirms, "I asked him for an entire year."
Asked to share his side of the story, Vijay says, "I am not an a\*\*hole."
The exchange has prompted criticism online, with some viewers arguing that Vijay’s response made Rashmika appear more invested in their relationship. The promo has circulated widely, bringing renewed attention to the couple’s account of how their marriage conversations unfolded.
Vijay and Rashmika were recently seen together in Ranabaali, which released in theatres on October 16. Their Bathukamma video offers a glimpse of their festive celebrations while the discussion around the talk-show promo continues.