Rashmika Mandanna says Vijay Deverakonda’s affection does not always need words.
The couple faced social media criticism after their Koffee With Karan appearance.
Rashmika’s action film Mysaa features a demanding role and five-language release.
Rashmika Mandanna has spoken about what she values most in her relationship with husband Vijay Deverakonda, following the criticism that surrounded their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan. In a conversation with Prema on her YouTube channel, the actor discussed love, understanding and the small ways in which she feels Vijay expresses his affection.
Rashmika Mandanna On What She Loves About Vijay Deverakonda
Asked to name one habit of Vijay that she loves most, Rashmika said, “Generally I get asked these questions where they say one quality in Vijay you don't like… the problem is there are so many things I love in that man… One thing is, is that sense of deep love. So many times he does not have to say it. I see it. For me, he sees it, and I see it. It is not superficial; there is one different level of love that I absolutely love.”
She was also asked what she considers essential in a relationship. Rashmika said, “What makes a relationship is your comfort with each other, how much you understand each other… you share the same dream, house and everything. You need to understand each other, and only then the protocols set in. By the time of marriage, it is understood and does not need to be told out.”
Why Vijay And Rashmika Faced Koffee With Karan Backlash
The couple's appearance on Koffee With Karan attracted criticism, particularly over Vijay's remarks about their relationship. He said Rashmika had proposed to him around 100 times before he considered marriage. He also spoke about the ring he had given her and said he had got down on one knee during their pre-wedding celebrations.
The reaction prompted both actors to issue a statement on Instagram. Their team also filed a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities over allegedly fake and misleading content circulating online.
Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Film Mysaa
Rashmika is currently promoting Mysaa, directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle. She plays a Gond tribal woman in the action film and has spoken about sustaining an injury during filming. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27 in five languages.
The film's teaser features Rashmika wielding a sickle, riding a motorcycle and fighting opponents underwater. The makers have also highlighted the physical preparation required for her role. During filming, the actor reportedly suffered a painful injury when her tendon detached while shooting a pivotal action sequence. Mysaa is set to arrive in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Vijay and Rashmika married on February 26 this year after keeping their relationship largely private. Their Koffee With Karan appearance offered viewers a glimpse into their dynamic, but also triggered online debate about the way they spoke about their relationship. Rashmika's latest comments have now put the focus back on how she describes their bond.