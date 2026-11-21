Allu Arjun called his daughter Allu Arha the joy of his life.
Arha turned 10 as the makers of Shaakuntalam shared birthday wishes.
Raaka set a Guinness World Record with 37 performers motion-captured simultaneously.
Allu Arjun shared a heartwarming birthday wish for his daughter Allu Arha on Saturday, calling her the joy of his life as she turned 10. The Telugu star marked the occasion by posting an adorable picture with her on social media, accompanied by a short but affectionate message. His post drew attention from fans, who joined in to wish the young star on her birthday.
The actor wrote, “Happy birthday to the Joy of My Life #AlluArha.”
Allu Arha Receives Birthday Wishes From Shaakuntalam Team
The makers of Shaakuntalam, Arha’s debut film as an actor, also extended their wishes to her. Guna Handmade Films shared a special message on its X account, celebrating the young performer and wishing her happiness.
The production house wrote, “Wishing our little star Allu Arha a very Happy Birthday! May your days always be filled with endless smiles, happiness, and magical moments. #HappyBirthdayAlluArha #AlluArha #gunaateamworks #GunaHandmadeFilms #shaakuntalam.”
Fans also filled the comments section with birthday wishes and shared older clips featuring Arha with her father. Several responses focused on their affectionate moments together, while others celebrated the young star’s birthday.
Allu Arjun is married to Sneha Reddy. The couple, who tied the knot in March 2011, have two children, son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.
Allu Arjun’s Upcoming Films: Raaka And AA23
Away from the birthday celebrations, Allu Arjun is preparing for his upcoming film Raaka, directed by Atlee, known for Jawan. The sci-fi action drama also features Deepika Padukone in the female lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna playing a key part. The film is currently in production, with its release date yet to be announced.
Raaka recently made headlines after setting a Guinness World Record for the most people motion-captured in real time. According to the announcement by production house Sun Pictures, 37 performers were captured simultaneously. Allu Arjun and Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate for the achievement.
The actor has another major project lined up with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Tentatively titled AA23, the film will bring the two together for the first time, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. Further details about the project are awaited.