Allu Aravind contacted his team after movie lovers complained to him about ticket booking issues.
Cinelovers faced issues booking tickets at his Allu Cinemas theatre.
Allu Aravind's latest production is Pavan Sadineni’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara.
Producer and distributor Allu Aravind took immediate action after movie lovers raised an issue at his Allu Cinemas theatres in Hyderabad. Allu Aravind was coming out of the theatre when he received complaints from cine lovers related to the ticket booking system for major movie releases.
Watch: Allu Aravind calling his staff to address ticket issue
Allu Aravind didn't take a second to call his team and have them speak to the customers who raised the issue. Clips of the producer interacting with the cine lovers have gone viral on social media. Allu Aravind took movie lovers' feedback very seriously and acted on the spot.
Dolby tickets at Allu Aravind's theatre were not available
In a clip that has gone viral on social media, a man could be seen approaching the producer. He said he was disappointed he couldn't book the Dolby tickets. When Allu Aravind asked him to elaborate, the man, along with other moviegoers, said Allu Cinemas blocked a large number of seats. This was related to the big movie releases, and seats were not available for public booking. It showed only a few minutes before the show started.
Aravind didn't hesitate to pull out his phone and said, "Wait, let me call my staff." He then video-called his team, and the camera was turned towards the customers, who addressed their concerns.
Allu Aravind took control of the situation
The moviegoers were hesitant at first, but the producer told them to speak up, as he said, "No, please tell us what the issue is.” They then explained that, except for the bottom four rows, all the seats were blocked. Allu Aravind took control of the situation and assured, "I will take control of this. Except for two rows, I will ask them to release it all to the public.”
Well, some of the clips on social media have not specified at which Allu Cinemas property this happened. A user took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, "Expressed our angst on @AlluCinemas to Allu Aravind. #AkasamLoOkaTara.”
Talking about Allu Aravind's recent work, in 2025 he produced Thandel, Single and The Girlfriend. His latest production is Pavan Sadineni’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli are in pivotal roles.