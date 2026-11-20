Allu Aravind took control of the situation

The moviegoers were hesitant at first, but the producer told them to speak up, as he said, "No, please tell us what the issue is.” They then explained that, except for the bottom four rows, all the seats were blocked. Allu Aravind took control of the situation and assured, "I will take control of this. Except for two rows, I will ask them to release it all to the public.”