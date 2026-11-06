Sai Dharam Tej gets engaged to childhood friend Kiran in Hyderabad.
Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi attend the Mega family celebration.
Sai Dharam Tej and Kiran are set to marry in December 2026.
Sai Dharam Tej's engagement brought together some of Telugu cinema's biggest families in Hyderabad on Thursday, November 5. The actor got engaged to his childhood friend Kiran in a private ceremony attended by Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and several other members of the Konidela and Allu families. Pictures from the celebration have since caught fans' attention, particularly the group photographs featuring several stars together.
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun attend engagement
Sai Dharam Tej and Kiran exchanged rings at the Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort in the presence of close friends and relatives. Chiranjeevi attended with his wife Surekha, while Ram Charan was also present.
Allu Arjun arrived with his wife Sneha Reddy, alongside Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, Naga Babu and Padmaja, Niharika Konidela, Vaishnav Tej, Allu Bobby and Neela Shah were among the other guests.
Pawan Kalyan's children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya, also attended. Sai Dharam Tej's parents, Dr Siva Prasad and Vijaya Durga, and his brother Vaishnav Tej were part of the family gathering. Several industry friends, including Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy, Navdeep, Harsha Chemudu and filmmaker Venky Kudumula, also joined the celebrations.
Ram Charan congratulates the couple
Ram Charan shared a photograph from the engagement on social media and extended his wishes to the couple. The family picture featured members of the Konidela and Allu families, making it a popular talking point among Telugu cinema fans.
Actors Ram Charan, Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela are Sai Dharam Tej's cousins, while Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu are his maternal uncles.
Sai Dharam Tej's wedding date and upcoming film
The couple is set to marry in Hyderabad on December 10, 2026. Professionally, the actor, who changed his name to Sai Durgha Tej in March 2024, made his debut with Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham (2014). His other films include Supreme, Chitralahari, Prati Roju Pandage and Virupaksha. He is currently shooting for the action film Sambaraala Yeti Gattu, which is slated for release in 2027.