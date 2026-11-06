Sai Dharam Tej's engagement brought together some of Telugu cinema's biggest families in Hyderabad on Thursday, November 5. The actor got engaged to his childhood friend Kiran in a private ceremony attended by Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and several other members of the Konidela and Allu families. Pictures from the celebration have since caught fans' attention, particularly the group photographs featuring several stars together.