Met Gala 2027 will be held in May.
Ahead of fashion's biggest night and exhibition, its theme has been announced.
The Met Gala 2027 theme is “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday”.
Met Gala, fashion's biggest and most exclusive costume event, has a new theme for 2027. The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced its Spring 2027 Costume Institute exhibition and Met Gala theme titled “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday.”
Organised by Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton, with assistance from Stephanie Kramer and Emily Mushaben, the Met Gala 2027 exhibition will focus on how designers turn everyday attire into extraordinary fashion.
What is the theme of Met Gala 2027? Here's all you need to know.
Met Gala 2027 theme explained
According to Vogue, the 2027 Met Gala theme focuses on two main angles: the elevation of classic wardrobe staples (like T-shirts and jeans) into high fashion, and the transformation of disposable materials (such as paper, plastic, and aluminium) into wearable art.
This exhibition steps in to replace the previously scheduled John Galliano retrospective, which was cancelled following public controversy.
Bolton admitted he had no immediate backup plan. “It was really important to come up with an exhibition that wasn’t just a masterwork show or something that we could do a little bit more easily. I wanted it to be as challenging and as provocative and as beautiful as a John show would have been,” he said. He also said it was really important to him to come up with an idea that wasn’t a substitute and it had to have “some sort of contemporary resonance.”
Finding inspiration in the 2026 exhibition Costume Art—which examined the body's aesthetic role—Bolton shifted his focus toward how people experience clothing through daily touch, habit, and movement.
What will the 2027 Met Gala exhibition feature
The exhibition will feature several distinct sections. Visitors can see pieces from Jun Takahashi’s Fall 2024 Undercover collection. Inspired by Wim Wenders’ movie Perfect Days and featuring a poem by the director titled Watching a Working Woman, Takahashi’s collaged and layered garments ground the show with a deeply human focus.
The exhibition will also include Virgil Abloh’s Off-White tees, Gianfranco Ferré’s iconic white shirts, trench coats from Jonathan Anderson at Loewe and various Burberry designers, and Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Moncler puffer gowns.
It will showcase outfits made from repurposed objects and throwaway materials, highlighting Maison Margiela's work.
The show concludes with Kunihiko Morinaga’s work for Anrealage, using unusual geometries and proportions to transform functional outerwear, like trench coats and rain parkas, into objects of wonder.
Bolton says the theme will make us question “What do we overlook, what do we discard, what makes something worth keeping?” He thinks fashion is so often “associated with the pursuit of the new and the ephemeral” that he is really “interested in how possibilities can emerge through returning to familiar thing,” adding that “there’s something hopeful about discovering how much imagination the everyday can hold.”
Met Gala 2027 dress code
The official dress code for the 2027 Met Gala has not been announced yet.
Met Gala 2027 date
The Met Gala will be held on May 3, 2027, followed by the exhibition on May 9, and the public can view it through January 9, 2028. Bolton said that the red carpet ball will also have a dress code. He likes the idea of people wearing “their favourite t-shirt or their favourite pair of jeans or their favourite hoodie” as they walk on the show. “There’ll be a humanity to it,” he added.