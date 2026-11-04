Pierce Brosnan Approves Of Callum Turner As Potential Next James Bond: 'He's So Strong'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Pierce Brosnan said he was “eager to see who is going to play” the next James Bond. Brosnan supported Callum Turner as 007

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Pierce Brosnan, Callum Turner, next James Bond
Pierce Brosnan approves of Callum Turner as next James Bond
Summary of this article

  • Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has endorsed Callum Turner as the next 007.

  • Alongside Turner, Josh O’Connor is also reportedly the frontrunner.

  • Denis Villeneuve is the director of the upcoming 26th James Bond film.

Pierce Brosnan, who played the iconic James Bond across four films from 1995 to 2002, is “eagerly” awaiting the announcement of the next Bond. The Irish actor has approved Callum Turner as the next 007.

Brosnan, 73, previously worked with Turner in 2017’s The Only Living Boy in New York.

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Pierce Brosnan supports Callum Turner as next Bond

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Brosnan said, “Oh, I’m just an audience member now. I’m just the man in the street who is eager to see who is going to play this epic role of cinematic history.”

“All the men who are on the list now are actors I admire. Callum Turner is someone I’ve worked with, and he’s so strong. They all have a voice and a physique, and a presence on film. They all have longevity as actors, all of these young men.”

Brosnan's advice to the new Bond

When Brosnan was asked about a piece of advice he wanted to give to the new Bond, the veteran star said, “Whoever plays the role, I wish him the very best of life and strength and courage. You know, it’s hard to tell who it would be, but I eagerly await to hear the news and the celebration of the next James Bond.”

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The MobLand actor is looking forward to Dune director Denis Villeneuve helming the spy franchise. “I think we are going to be blown away. I really do,” he said, calling Villeneuve an “iconoclastic” director. “His work is visionary, and his stealth and imagination of camera work and storytelling is so visceral and sensuous. It’s going to be great. It’s going to be truly magnificent,” he added.

Who are the frontrunners for Bond role?

The same publication also reported that Slow Horses star Jack Lowden is the frontrunner. Other names that cropped up earlier included Josh O’Connor and Jacob Elordi. The final auditions are reportedly taking place in London.

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Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) is serving as the screenwriter, with Amazon MGM Studios backing the project. It is reportedly planned for a 2028 release.

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