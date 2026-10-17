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CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Granted Bail With One Year Peace Bond Condition

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Updated on:
Published at:

Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday, a day after he was detained and arrested while heading to Connaught Place

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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Granted Bail With One Year Peace Bond Condition | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Summary of this article

  • Dipke was released by a special executive magistrate a day after his detention and arrest while on his way to Connaught Place.

  • One of the key bail conditions requires Dipke to ensure there is no breach of peace on his part for one year.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday, a day after he was detained while on his way to Connaught Place and subsequently arrested.

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Granted Bail With One Year Peace Bond Condition

By Outlook News Desk

Dipke was released by the special executive magistrate on a conditional bail bond. One of the key conditions requires him to ensure that there is no breach of peace on his part for one year, as Hindustan Times reported.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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