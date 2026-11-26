Saurav Das alleges BJP-linked accounts leaked his passport.
Abhijeet Dipke questions security of citizens' personal information.
Journalist challenges travel restriction in Delhi High Court.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das has alleged that BJP-aligned social media accounts leaked his passport details, days after he was stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom over discrepancies in his passport.
Das raised the allegation in a post on X on Wednesday, questioning the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the circulation of his personal information.
"Certain BJP-aligned social media handles have now leaked my passport. This is a matter of serious concern. Will the Ministry of External Affairs clarify whether such leaks of citizens’ passports are a routine affair? Has doxxing been legalised in #NewIndia?" he wrote.
Reacting to the claims of Das, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of CJP questioned how a citizen's passport could be shared so openly when information such as the Prime Minister's degree remained inaccessible.
Dipke tweeted, “Saurav’s passport has been leaked from within the system and is now being circulated by several BJP supporters. What kind of world are we living in where nobody can access the Prime Minister’s degree, but a citizen’s passport can be leaked and circulated so openly?”
The controversy follows an incident in the early hours of November 24, when Das was stopped at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport while preparing to board a London-bound flight.
He was scheduled to attend an event at the Oxford Union and had also received invitations to speak at Cambridge, the London School of Economics and Edinburgh.
The Chennai Regional Passport Office had issued him a show-cause notice on November 23 over a discrepancy concerning his place of birth. The MEA said he had seven days to explain the discrepancy and was advised not to use his passport until he submitted his response.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the notice followed inputs from law enforcement authorities.
Das has challenged the travel restriction before the Delhi High Court. The court is scheduled to hear his plea on November 26 after declining an urgent hearing on Wednesday.
Separately, the Madras High Court had issued notice on October 30 on a petition seeking an investigation into Das's identity and nationality, among other issues.