A 22-year-old woman alleged that two male colleagues gang-raped her at a cafe in Preet Vihar, east Delhi, after a party that ran past the 11.30 pm closing time on Monday night.
Police registered a case against six people, four men and two women, and arrested three, including two women, while three others are absconding.
Details are still unsettled, including the roles of everyone present, as police investigate.
Three people, including two women, have been arrested after a 22-year-old woman alleged that two men sexually assaulted her during a late-night gathering at a cafe in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar, police said on Wednesday. Three other accused are absconding. The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, after the cafe had closed for the night and a group of colleagues gathered there for a party.
The woman, who worked at a cafe in a mall in the Karkardooma area, was acquainted with the accused, who were also her colleagues. According to police, the group had initially gathered at one establishment before moving to another cafe in Preet Vihar, where one of the accused worked. The premises had shut at around 11.30 pm, but one member of the group allegedly had access to its keys and reopened it for the gathering.
A senior police officer familiar with the investigation told the media that the complainant alleged that two men sexually assaulted her at around 3.30 am, while the others present allegedly assisted them. The group had reportedly consumed alcohol during the gathering. The woman later approached the police and lodged a complaint at around 5.30 am, following which a case was registered.
Three Arrested, Search On For Others
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar confirmed that two women and a man had been arrested in connection with the case. Police are attempting to trace the three remaining accused, who are absconding. The investigation is underway.
The arrests followed a complaint by the woman, who alleged that the two men had assaulted her while the other members of the group supported the crime. Police have registered a case under relevant provisions relating to gang rape. The exact role of each accused is being investigated.
What Police Have Said About The Night
According to the account shared by police, the gathering involved colleagues from two cafes. The group reportedly moved between establishments before reaching the Preet Vihar cafe at around 3 am. The woman alleged that the assault took place approximately half an hour later.
After the gathering ended, those present left for their respective homes, police said. The woman subsequently approached the police, prompting an investigation and the arrests. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the identities of the accused or the complainant.
The case remains under investigation, with police searching for the remaining suspects. The allegations are yet to be tested in court.