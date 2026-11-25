After another spell of very poor air from Nov 9 to Nov 14, the AQI improved to 296 on Nov 15 and 247 on Nov 16. It then fluctuated between 258 and 290 over the next three days before climbing to 315 on Nov 20. The reading later fell to 255 on Nov 21 and 205 on Nov 22, before rising to 246 on Nov 23 and 277 on Tuesday.