Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 228 at 6 am on Wednesday, 16 points lower than Tuesday’s reading at the same hour
DTU recorded the city’s highest AQI at 331, followed by Anand Vihar at 327 and North Campus at 314
PM2.5 was the leading pollutant at 44 monitoring stations, while five sites crossed the very poor category above 300
Delhi’s air stayed in the poor category on Wednesday morning. The city logged an overall Air Quality Index of 228 at 6 am, 16 points lower than Tuesday at the same hour, according to the Delhi government.
Of the 59 monitoring stations on the dashboard, 56 were sending data. PM2.5 was the leading pollutant at 44 stations, and five sites posted AQI levels above 300, putting them in the very poor category.
IMD expects mostly clear skies, with mist or shallow fog possible at a few places in the morning. Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to stay between 24°C and 26°C, and the minimum between 9°C and 11°C.
Delhi station readings
DTU had the city’s highest AQI at 331, with Anand Vihar next at 327. North Campus reported 314, while IGNOU-Maidan Garhi and Burari Crossing both stood at 304.
At the lower end, Sri Aurobindo Marg had the lowest reading at 145. IMD Lodhi Road and Patparganj were next at 148 each, and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium recorded 161.
The table below keeps both Pusa entries exactly as listed on the government dashboard. The 6 am readings are for November 25.
Neighbouring city outlook
IQAir reported the AQI readings for Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram on November 25. PM2.5 was the main pollutant in all four cities.
On Tuesday, the city stayed in the poor category, with the daily AQI climbing to 277 from 246 the previous day. PM10 led the pollution mix.
Teri Gram topped the list at 318. Vikas Sadan followed at 307, while NISE Gwal Pahari stood at 262 and Sector 51 at 218. IMD has forecast mostly clear skies across Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, with mist or shallow fog at a few places in the morning.
Pollution trend and forecast
Weather conditions are likely to keep pollution under pressure. The maximum mixing height is expected to drop to 1,000 metres on Tuesday from 1,200 metres on Monday, while maximum wind speed is forecast to ease from around 20 kmph on Monday to 15 kmph on Tuesday.
Winds are likely to blow from the northwest at speeds of up to 15 kmph in the afternoon, weakening to up to 10 kmph through the evening and night.
Delhi’s pollution calendar shows the city has spent much of November in elevated AQI territory. The AQI crossed 300 on 12 days between Nov 3 and 20, with the high point of 368 coming on Nov 6. It was 345 on Nov 7 and Nov 9, 323 on Nov 10, 301 on Nov 11 and 340 on Nov 14.
The month opened at 183 on Nov 1, then climbed to 246 on Nov 2 and moved above 300 on Nov 3, when PM10 was the dominant pollutant. It stayed above 300 from Nov 4 through Nov 7 before easing to 288 on Nov 8.
After another spell of very poor air from Nov 9 to Nov 14, the AQI improved to 296 on Nov 15 and 247 on Nov 16. It then fluctuated between 258 and 290 over the next three days before climbing to 315 on Nov 20. The reading later fell to 255 on Nov 21 and 205 on Nov 22, before rising to 246 on Nov 23 and 277 on Tuesday.
According to CPCB’s AQI classification, readings from 201 to 300 are poor, while 301 to 400 are very poor. Poor air can cause breathing discomfort for most people after prolonged exposure, and very poor air can cause respiratory illness after prolonged exposure.
Haryana weather warning
Fog could get denser over the next few days, with IMD forecasting shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in Haryana during late-night and morning hours.
Northcap University’s automatic weather station logged a minimum of 12.1°C on Tuesday at 8.30 am. That was 0.3°C above the previous day’s reading. IMD said night temperatures should ease lower over the next few days and forecast a 2-3°C fall in minimum temperatures across Haryana over the next five days. It also expects dense fog at isolated places in the state on Nov 26 and 27.
Minimum temperatures in Haryana fell by an average of 0.6°C from Monday, though they stayed close to normal. Mahendragarh recorded the state’s lowest reading at 7.7°C at its automatic weather station, while Bawal in Rewari and Indri in Karnal both logged 8.9°C. The weather department expects dry weather across Haryana until Nov 30, with no rain and little change in daytime temperatures. Its district warning covers Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal, and does not include Gurgaon.