Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index stood at 242 on Tuesday morning, keeping the capital in the poor band
Sirifort recorded the worst reading at 336, while IGNOU Maidan Garhi and North Campus logged 333 and 322
The Air Quality Early Warning System forecast poor air for Tuesday and Wednesday, with very poor conditions likely from November 26
Delhi’s air quality stayed in the “poor” band on Tuesday morning, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index at 242. Data from the Department of Environment showed Sirifort as the worst-hit listed monitoring station at 336.
IGNOU Maidan Garhi recorded 333 and North Campus logged 322, both in the “very poor” range. The Air Quality Early Warning System forecast poor air for Tuesday and Wednesday before conditions slide to very poor on November 26. Its outlook for the following six days also points to “very poor” air, while colder weather and shallow fog are expected to set in across Delhi-NCR.
Station Readings
As of 7 am on Tuesday, November 24, 10 monitoring stations were in the “very poor” category, 36 were in the “poor” category and 11 were in the “moderate” category, the Department of Environment informed. Anand Vihar recorded 207, which falls in the poor band, while Burari stood at 250.
Chandni Chowk recorded 265, also in the poor category. IGI Airport was better at 191, which places it in the moderate band. IIT Delhi touched 302 and ITO was at 306—both in the very poor category.
The Central Pollution Control Board classifies AQI readings of 0-50 as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor and 401-500 as severe.
Weather Outlook
The India Meteorological Department expects mainly clear skies over Delhi-NCR over the next four days. Mist and shallow fog are likely on November 24.
A district-wise forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, on November 22 covers North, South, East, West, Central and New Delhi districts. It also includes nearby NCR cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, where similar conditions are expected.
Winter Pollution Plan
CAQM member secretary Tarun Kumar Pithode held a review meeting with district commissioners and district magistrates across Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas to assess winter pollution measures and district action plans for 2027. The plans target a 15-20% cut in pollution levels.
Designated officers were given responsibility for meeting those targets. Officials were asked to focus on stopping biomass burning, municipal solid waste burning and polythene burning.
The review also flagged traffic decongestion and public engagement as priorities, with an emphasis on preventive measures rather than enforcement alone.
Temperature Trend
Delhi’s base station at Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5°C on Monday, 0.2 degrees below the seasonal average and 1.1 degrees lower than the previous day. The minimum settled at 11.1°C, 0.2 degrees below normal and down 0.7 degrees over 24 hours.
Palam recorded 24.1°C maximum and 11.6°C minimum. Lodhi Road logged 26.2°C and 11.6°C, The Ridge 26.1°C and 12.1°C, and Ayanagar 25.8°C and 12.3°C.
Minimum temperatures are expected to fall further, with the mercury likely to slip into single digits from Wednesday, pointing to colder conditions in the capital.