The Maharashtra government has formed a seven-member committee headed by Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for air ambulances and new ambulances across the state.
Initiated following Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik's directives during an October 13 review meeting with Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, the panel has been given a two-month deadline to submit its report and implementation recommendations.
Bringing together senior officials from the transport, public health, and traffic police departments, the committee aims to improve emergency medical transport coordination and public safety.
The Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member committee to frame a standard operating procedure for air ambulances and new ambulances operating across the state, an official said on Monday.
According to a government resolution, the panel, headed by Additional Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad, will include officials from the transport, public health, and police departments.
The committee will frame the SOP and suggest measures to implement the same, the GR stated, adding that it has to submit its report within two months.
In a meeting held on October 13, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had directed the transport commissioner's office to form a committee and submit recommendations to the government. Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar was also present for the meeting.
The other members of the committee include Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mumbai, Mokshada Patil; Superintendent of Police Sunil Bhardwaj; Public Health Department Deputy Secretary Rajshree Sarang; Deputy Director Jayant Mule; and Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Tawde.
The deputy transport commissioner (Road Safety Cell) has been appointed as the member-secretary of the committee.