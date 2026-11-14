Delhi Police's draft SOP proposes a maximum capacity of 50,000 people at Ramlila Ground.
Protests and demonstrations would be restricted to 10 am–5 pm, with marches and processions prohibited.
Organisers would need an MCD Venue Availability Certificate and separate police permission before holding events.
Delhi Police has proposed a 50,000-person cap on gatherings at Central Delhi’s Ramlila Ground, with protests and demonstrations to be restricted to between 10 am and 5 pm under the draft guidelines, following the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site.
The draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), prepared by senior district police officers, has been forwarded to Delhi Police Headquarters for approval and is currently under review, with the guidelines expected to be issued in the coming days, The Indian Express reported.
Under the proposed SOP, Ramlila Ground will function as a static venue for protests, rallies and demonstrations. While its maximum capacity has been set at 50,000, the number of participants permitted at individual events will be decided by the competent authority, taking into account the nature of the gathering, expected turnout, available space and public safety requirements.
The move follows the Delhi Police's de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue. In October, three alternative locations — Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground — were designated to host protests and demonstrations.
MCD Clearance, Police Permission Mandatory
According to The Indian Express, organisers will first have to obtain a ‘Venue Availability Certificate’ from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which owns Ramlila Ground, before applying for police permission through the designated Arrangement Cell of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central District.
Applications will ordinarily have to be submitted at least 10 days before the event, excluding the day of the programme. The MCD certificate alone will not authorise a gathering, and separate police permission and other applicable clearances will remain mandatory.
A senior police officer told ANI that the proposed guidelines are intended to bring public gatherings and demonstrations at the venue under a defined set of safety, security and administrative arrangements. The officer added that the draft is at an initial stage and its provisions have yet to be finalised.
The draft specifies that Ramlila Ground will function as a static venue, with marches and processions prohibited either from the site or as part of an event. Organisers will be responsible for ensuring peaceful assembly and the orderly dispersal of participants.
Traffic, Security And Safety Requirements
The draft SOP also specifies traffic management and parking arrangements for events. Organisers will have to coordinate with the Traffic Police and local police regarding vehicle movement, designated drop-off points and parking facilities.
Roads, footpaths and emergency access routes must remain unobstructed. The proposed security provisions prohibit participants from carrying lathis, firearms, spears, swords, sharp objects and other articles barred under law.
Violence, arson, damage to public or private property and activities that threaten public order will also be prohibited. Drone operations over or near the ground will require prior approval from the authorities.
According to ANI, the proposed guidelines further require organisers to make arrangements for drinking water, medical assistance, sanitation facilities and waste disposal. The Indian Express report adds that organisers will have to comply with noise pollution norms and obtain safety clearances for temporary structures.
They will also be required to nominate a liaison person, provide details of volunteers when sought and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.
Senior officers at Delhi Police Headquarters told The Indian Express that guidelines for Burari Ground and CBD Ground will be prepared once the SOP for Ramlila Ground is finalised.