After Jantar Mantar, Protesting At Ramlila Maidan Comes With A ₹1.21 Lakh Price Tag

Ramlila Maidan, one of three venues designated for protests after Jantar Mantar was de-notified, has no available dates until December 29.
Delhi Police has named Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative protest sites.
The venues face different constraints involving costs, location, traffic and nearby communities.
For many years, a protest in Delhi meant a march to Jantar Mantar. Now the address has changed, and so has the bill. Ramlila Maidan, one of three venues Delhi Police named as protest sites after de-notifying Jantar Mantar through a standing order on October 11, can hold up to 50,000 people on its 12 acres.
However, a day's booking requires an initial outlay of ₹1.21 lakh, and the calendar is just as tight. With Dussehra and Diwali events filling the ground, no dates are free for the next two and a half months. Only December 29, 30 and 31 remain open, media reports said.
"The booking rate for the ground is ₹50,000 per day, plus a ₹55,000 security deposit that is refundable. The initial outlay including taxes comes to ₹1.21 lakh for a day's booking," an official quoted by a News18 report said.
There is a free option: a small section of the ground can be used for gatherings and protests without a formal booking, but its capacity is limited to 150 people. Even a paid booking isn't enough on its own. T
he Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) horticulture department manages bookings, and applicants must obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Delhi Police before permission is granted.
As protest moves out of Jantar Mantar, the question is whether a ground that once launched satyagrahas and rallies is now within easy reach of those who want to use it.
Jantar Mantar De-Notified, Ramlila Maidan Bookings Limited
Delhi Police de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue through a standing order issued by Commissioner Anurag Kumar on October 11. The order named Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as alternative sites and said a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) governing protests at the three venues would be issued separately.
The move came amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital following calls for protests at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and opposition leaders.
Unlike Jantar Mantar, where protesters did not face a comparable booking payment, organising a demonstration at Ramlila Maidan involves significant costs. According to the report, an official said waiving the booking fee would mean the civic body forgoing at least ₹50,000 in daily revenue.
The ground’s calendar was reportedly busy because it hosted a range of programmes and festivities, including major events around Dussehra and Diwali.
Ramlila Maidan’s location in a busy commercial district also presents logistical challenges for authorities. Three hospitals and the MCD headquarters are situated nearby.
Large gatherings have historically disrupted traffic in the area. According to the report, police typically convert the two-way Asaf Ali Road into a one-way stretch and divert vehicles headed towards Deshbandhu Gupta Road to the parallel Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.
Burari, CBD Ground Also Designated As Protest Sites
The other two venues have their own geographical and logistical constraints. CBD Ground in Shahdara, maintained by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), covers 12 acres and lies alongside Vikas Marg, a major route connecting East Delhi with central parts of the capital. Its location amid commercial and residential areas has raised concerns about disruption to nearby businesses and communities.
Burari Ground, also known as Nirankari Ground, is the largest of the three sites, spanning 50 acres in north-west Delhi. It regularly hosts cultural programmes and political events. In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large gathering there following the inauguration and foundation-laying of Delhi Metro Phase V-A corridors and other development projects.
The change in designated protest venues has renewed attention on Ramlila Maidan’s long history as a site of political mobilisation and public gatherings.
The ground was once a pond that was filled and levelled by 1930 to make space for annual Ramlila celebrations. The tradition began there in 1932 and continues today. After Independence, the area was developed in 1951 to support refugees who had arrived from Pakistan.
In 1952, Syama Prasad Mookerjee launched a satyagraha at the ground demanding the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union. Former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru addressed large gatherings there in 1956 and 1957.
A permanent stage was built in 1962 for a public event honouring Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to India. Former prime minister Indira Gandhi also addressed a rally at the venue following India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.
On June 25, 1975, the day the Emergency was declared, Jayaprakash Narayan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed a rally at the ground. In 2013, Arvind Kejriwal took the oath as Delhi chief minister at Ramlila Maidan.
With Jantar Mantar no longer designated for protests, the availability, cost and location of the three replacement venues are likely to shape how political groups, organisations and residents plan future demonstrations in the capital.