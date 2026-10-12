Delhi’s CEO says 20 lakh of 33 lakh voter entries flagged during SIR have been resolved.
Voters with grievances can approach booth-level and other election officials for help.
The final electoral roll is scheduled for December 4, with claims and objections due by October 30.
Around 20 lakh of the 33 lakh voter-list entries flagged for logical discrepancies or as unmapped have been resolved during Delhi’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on October 12. The CEO’s office also assured voters that no eligible elector would be excluded from the electoral roll.
The CEO’s office said it had launched a proactive campaign to address the flagged entries and asked voters with grievances to contact election officials for assistance.
“If any person has any grievance, please feel free to contact any of the 14,947 BLOs, 902 AEROs, 70 EROs, 13 DEOs or the CEO,” the message said.
Why were the entries flagged?
According to The Indian Express, around 33.1 lakh electors were initially flagged in two categories: 13.79 lakh whose details could not be mapped to the previous intensive revision and 19.33 lakh whose enumeration forms contained logical discrepancies.
The draft electoral roll, published on August 31, contained around 97.5 lakh electors, down from approximately 1.45 crore before the revision. Around 47.5 lakh electors were excluded from the draft roll after being marked as absent, shifted, deceased or having duplicate entries, among other reasons.
On September 23, the Supreme Court questioned the apparently mechanical issuance of notices to voters flagged during the SIR and asked the Election Commission of India to consider additional filters, The Indian Express reported.
What can voters do?
The CEO’s office has directed voters with grievances to contact booth-level officers (BLOs), assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), electoral registration officers (EROs), district electoral officers (DEOs) or the CEO.
According to The Indian Express, the deadline for filing claims and objections was extended to October 30, with disposal scheduled by November 30 and publication of the final electoral roll on December 4.