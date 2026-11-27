Four students aged 14 to 16 have been detained for allegedly strangling a Class 7 classmate to death with a scarf at the Eklavya Model Residential School in Jharkhand's Chatra district on November 24, 2026.

According to police, the accused—three from Class 8 and one from Class 7—killed the boy in retaliation after he repeatedly reported them to the school principal and hostel warden for consuming tobacco products and cigarettes.