Four students aged 14 to 16 have been detained for allegedly strangling a Class 7 classmate to death with a scarf at the Eklavya Model Residential School in Jharkhand's Chatra district on November 24, 2026.
According to police, the accused—three from Class 8 and one from Class 7—killed the boy in retaliation after he repeatedly reported them to the school principal and hostel warden for consuming tobacco products and cigarettes.
School Principal Pradip Thakur denied receiving any prior complaints against the boys and ordered an internal inquiry, while noting that only a single security guard was manning all 50 hostel rooms on the night of the incident.
Four boys have been detained for allegedly strangling to death a fellow student of a government residential school in Jharkhand's Chatra district after they were reported to the principal for possessing tobacco products, police said on Friday.
A student of Class 7 at Eklavya Model Residential School in Charu was found dead in his hostel on November 24, with his father alleging that the boy was murdered.
An investigation was initiated, which found that four fellow students, aged between 14 and 16 years, were involved in it, Chatra Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sunny Vardhan said.
Vardhan said the probe revealed the accused used to consume intoxicants, cigarettes, and gutkha. The victim had reported them to the school principal and hostel warden multiple times, the police officer said.
Infuriated, the four accused strangled the victim to death using a scarf," the SDPO said, adding that of the four detained, three were students of Class 8 and the other of Class 7.