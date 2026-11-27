The Kerala unit of the Indian National Congress has expelled a local party leader from its primary membership for allegedly vandalising flex boards featuring senior leader and Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh.
Party leadership initiated the disciplinary action following complaints over the deliberate defacement of the veteran parliamentarian's publicity material, citing gross indiscipline and anti-party conduct.
District Congress Committee (DCC) office-bearers stated that internal factionalism and disrespect toward senior leaders will not be tolerated, warning cadres of strict organizational action against similar breaches.
The Congress has expelled a local leader for allegedly damaging flex boards highlighting works undertaken using the local area development fund of Mavelikara MP Kodikunnil Suresh, party leaders said on Friday.
The Alappuzha District Congress Committee (DCC), in a statement, announced the expulsion of Binu Kallumala, who was the Congress Mandal president of Thekkekara West.
Kurthikad police had also registered a case against Kallumala and unidentified persons in connection with the incident on November 24.
According to the FIR, two flex boards installed by the complainant and others at Umbernadu in Thekkekara panchayat to publicise development works undertaken using the MP's local area development fund were allegedly pulled down and removed.
The incident took place around 10.26 pm on November 22.
The accused allegedly damaged the boards with the intention of deliberately provoking others, the FIR said.
Kallumala's involvement came to light after Congress workers reviewed CCTV footage from the area, party leaders said.
It was Congress workers who lodged a complaint, which led the police to register a case, they added.