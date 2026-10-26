LSGD Minister M. B. Rajesh stated technical glitches in the K-SMART platform will be resolved quickly.
Ongoing system optimization and upgrades led to temporary slowdowns in municipal file processing.
Information Kerala Mission is deploying technical teams to restore seamless online service delivery.
Keralam Local Self-Government Department Minister K A Shaji on Monday said the issues affecting the K-SMART digital platform would be resolved with the completion of the remaining modules and timely updates.
Replying during the Question Hour session in the Assembly, the minister said K-SMART was introduced by integrating the existing software systems used by local self-government institutions and had proved useful.
However, the platform was initially launched with 21 modules, of which only 10 had been completed so far, he said, acknowledging complaints related to updates and the functioning of the system.
The remaining modules would be completed and updates carried out regularly to address the issues affecting the platform, he said.
The minister was responding to concerns raised in the Assembly over delays caused by technical glitches and slow response times on the K-SMART portal, which is used by local self-government institutions to provide services to the public.
The question also raised concerns over unauthorised buildings operating in the state, resulting in revenue losses to the government and local bodies due to the non-collection of taxes.
Shaji said the government was also considering geo-tagging buildings to facilitate the allotment of building numbers and address issues related to unauthorised constructions.
"Many buildings in our towns have additional floors constructed beyond the permitted limits. For instance, if permission is granted for three floors, a fourth floor is built. Gyms, tutorial colleges and other establishments operate in such buildings and collect money, but panchayats intervene, citing unauthorised construction," he said.
He said several such buildings and some houses had been left out of the numbering system, resulting in a loss of potential revenue for panchayats and municipalities.
A committee had been constituted to examine the possibility of regularising such buildings, he said.
The committee, headed by the Special Secretary and including the Chief Town Planner (CTP) and other officials, had been asked to submit its report within a month.
"Once the report is received, these issues can be resolved. The problems arising in the software in connection with these matters will also be addressed," Shaji said.