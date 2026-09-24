InDepth | What Allegations of Corruption Against Pinarayi Vijayan Mean for Party's Future

For years, Vijayan cultivated—or was credited with cultivating—an image of political invincibility. He survived factional battles within the party, secured an unprecedented second consecutive term as chief minister and appeared to exercise a degree of authority over the organisation that few could challenge. The electoral rout has shaken that perception. The mounting allegations of corruption in financial dealings surrounding his daughter, and son-in-law and former minister Muhammad Riyas have now further eroded the political authority that once seemed unassailable. Leaders who once competed to sing his praises are increasingly resorting to veiled criticism and pointed innuendos against him.