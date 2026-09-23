Editor's Note | Why Should Indians Eat What Europeans Won’t Feed Their Dogs?

During exams, I was staying at a friend’s hostel, which happened to be right behind our favourite eatery. After pulling an all-nighter, I stepped out on to the balcony at daybreak, where my friend was nursing a cup of tea and a cigarette. There is something about sleep deprivation, impending exams and the first cigarette of the morning that makes young men believe they have begun to understand the world. We settled into a discussion on the three subjects that seemed to contain the universe as we knew it then: life, girls and exams. We understood little about the first, almost nothing about the second, and were desperately trying to understand the third.