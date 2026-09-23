LSR Students Stage Solidarity March Over Gang Rape Of Minor Near Aastha Kunj, Demand Women's Safety

Students of Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College held an all-women solidarity march over women’s safety following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old near Aastha Kunj.
Protesters raised slogans including “Azaadi” and displayed posters demanding stronger security infrastructure around the college and adjoining areas.
Students cited inadequate lighting, limited patrolling, insufficient CCTV surveillance and a dysfunctional pink booth, while alleging repeated complaints about stalking and harassment near the college gate.
Chants of "Azaadi" filled the air as students of Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) took out a solidarity march on Wednesday, raising concerns over women's safety following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl near Aastha Kunj.
The all-women march saw students raising slogans and carrying posters highlighting the need for better security infrastructure around the college and its adjoining areas, as yet another alleged rape incident brought the longstanding demand for women's safety into focus.
"Moral policing women will not stop rape" and "A woman's body isn't a battleground for your power" were among the posters displayed during the protest.
Most of the participants had their faces covered, but that failed to diminish the anger expressed through their slogans, including "Meri mukti, teri mukti, nari mukti, zindabad" and "Azaadi".
The students marched towards Moolchand metro station before returning to the college.
The protesters raised concerns over inadequate lighting, lack of regular patrolling, insufficient CCTV surveillance and a dysfunctional pink booth in the area.
Another poster circulated ahead of the march said, "It's not my fault I crave the night air, it's your fault you crave taking it away from me", and mentioned that the march would be open to "all women and queerfolk".
Students alleged that incidents of stalking and harassment near the college's back gate had been reported to the administration repeatedly, but security concerns remained unaddressed.
The march was organised to express solidarity with the survivor and demand stronger measures to ensure women's safety in and around the college.
The students said the recent incident had once again brought attention to longstanding concerns regarding safety in the national capital, particularly for women travelling or moving around public spaces after dark