No CCTV, Poor Lighting, Few Guards: 'Fake Cops' Rape Case Expose Poor Security Arrangement At Aastha Kunj Park

Kalkaji gang-rape case raises questions over security at Aastha Kunj Park.
Investigation found gaps including missing CCTV cameras and poor lighting.
Three accused were arrested after the alleged assault on a 17-year-old girl.
The alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in Delhi’s Kalkaji has exposed the lack of surveillance, lighting and security measures, raising concern over the safety arrangements at the public space
The park reportedly does not have CCTV cameras at its entry and exit gates, while parts of the boundary wall have collapsed. Several gates are also reportedly not manned by security guards.
A spot check of the park by the Hindustan Times on Tuesday found that among its seven entry points, only one had two guards posted. Between 6.30 pm and 8 pm, one guard was seen at Gate No. 1, while another was stationed at Gate No. 3, near the area where the alleged assault took place. The area around the gate was reportedly poorly lit.
A third guard was seen patrolling the park on a motorcycle.
One guard told Hindustan Times that monitoring the large premises was difficult.
“The park is huge and it’s impossible to keep a vigil in each and every area. Handling young couples is a major problem that we face. They become aggressive when we ask them not to sit in isolated or poorly lit areas. Many of them accuse us of moral policing and threaten to file police complaints. Sometimes, we also face violent responses from visitors,” the guard said.
The guard added that police patrolling is also carried out inside the park.
What Happened At Aastha Kunj Park
According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on Monday evening after the girl and her 17-year-old male friend visited Kalkaji Mandir before entering Aastha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7.
Police said three men approached them inside the park and allegedly posed as policemen. They reportedly threatened the teenagers with legal action before separating the girl from her friend.
The girl was allegedly taken to an old, abandoned stone structure inside the park, where the accused assaulted her. Police said one of the accused, Asif, allegedly threatened her with a firearm and a knife, while the girl’s friend was assaulted.
A PCR call was made from the boy’s mobile phone around 8.45 pm, following which police launched an investigation.
Three Accused Arrested
Police arrested two accused — Hemant, a lawyer, and Mukesh, a final-year BSc Mathematics student — from their homes.
The third accused, Asif, was arrested after an exchange of fire with police near the rear gate of Lady Shri Ram College for Women, around 50 metres from the campus. He suffered a gunshot injury to his leg.
Police said the three accused knew each other as they lived and worked near the park and frequently met there.
Concerns Over Park Access
According to the Delhi Tourism website, Aastha Kunj Park is open from 4 am to 9 pm. However, a guard told The Times of India that visitors often remain inside beyond the closing time.
“No one listens. We still try to clear out the park after 8pm,” the guard said.
A police officer told TOI that the park is also used as a shortcut by pedestrians travelling between the metro station, Garhi village and Okhla sabzi mandi.
“The gates remain open all night. If we close them, people will start jumping over the barriers,” the officer said.
Students Hold Solidarity March
Following the incident, LSR College shifted regular classes online on Wednesday and students announced a solidarity march demanding justice for the survivor.
The organisers said the protest would also raise concerns about women’s safety and the ability of women to move freely through public spaces.
The Kalkaji case is the fourth reported rape case involving minors in Delhi in two weeks. Earlier, cases were reported in central Delhi’s Deshbandhu Gupta Road, Sadar Bazaar and Swaroop Nagar.