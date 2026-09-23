'Cameraman Axar Patel Ke Saath...': Jasprit Bumrah’s Pillow Shopping Leads to Fun Exchange With Sanjana | Watch

Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel share a fun moment while shopping for a customised pillow in Japan
Axar hilariously films Bumrah’s detailed pillow-fitting session and joins in on the banter
Sanjana Ganesan joins the fun online, with Bumrah responding to her playful comment about sharing his new pillow
India’s men’s cricket team has been enjoying its time in Japan ahead of the Asian Games, with the players getting some downtime after arriving for their continental campaign. The team also played a historic one-off T20I against hosts Japan in Sano, although the rain-affected contest was reduced to five overs per side.
India eventually held their nerve to secure a narrow two-run victory. With the game done, the Indian players have been able to relax and explore Japan, and Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel recently gave fans a glimpse of that lighter side.
Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel Turn Pillow Shopping Into Fun Moment
Bumrah and Axar found themselves at a Japanese bedding studio, where the India pacer was getting a custom-made ergonomic pillow. What followed was less about shopping and more about the friendly banter between the two teammates.
Axar took charge of the camera as Bumrah went through a detailed fitting process. Specialists checked his neck alignment and took measurements to determine the right support and height for his personalised pillow. Axar could be heard laughing in the background as Bumrah tested out the different options.
Bumrah appeared impressed by the level of detail involved in the process and admitted that he had never thought about his sleeping arrangements in quite so much detail.
The pacer then turned the attention towards Axar, telling his teammate, “Mere baad tu hai”, suggesting that Axar would be next to go through the pillow consultation.
The moment perfectly captured the relaxed mood around the Indian camp after their narrow win over Japan. The historic T20I was played as part of India’s preparations for the Asian Games, with the team’s campaign set to begin in the quarter-final stage.
Sanjana Ganesan Joins The Banter
The fun did not stop with Bumrah and Axar. Once the video made its way to social media, Bumrah’s wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan spotted the unusual Japan outing and decided to tease her husband.
“You’ve gone ALL THE WAY to Japan to do THIS?” Sanjana commented on the video, adding a laughing emoji.
Bumrah was quick to hit back with a playful response of his own.
“I won’t share the pillow when you ask for it,” he replied, accompanied by laughing and victory-hand emojis.
The exchange added another layer to an already entertaining video, with fans getting to see a completely different side of Bumrah away from the cricket field.
With the Asian Games campaign now around the corner, the Indian players will soon turn their attention back to cricket. But for now, Bumrah’s Japanese pillow hunt has provided a fun glimpse into the team’s downtime.