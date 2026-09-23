Naorem Roshibina Devi Enters Asian Games 2026 Wushu Final, Sets Sights on Gold

Roshibina Devi defeated Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 to reach the women's 60kg wushu final
She will face China's Xiaoyu Zhang for the gold medal after stepping in as a late replacement due to an injury
The two-time Asian Games medalist is aiming for her first gold at the event
Indian wushu player Roshibina Devi Naorem will fight for gold in the Asian Games after defeating Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas in the semifinals of the women's 60kg category at Nagoya on Wednesday.
Roshibina prevailed 2-0 in the contest at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall here. She will face China's Xiaoyu Zhang in the summit clash.
Roshibina had won a silver as well as a bronze medal in the previous two editions of the competition.
She was a late inclusion in the squad after original choice Divyanshi Choudhary had to be withdrawn due to injury.
Who Is Naorem Roshibina Devi?
Naorem Roshibina Devi has established herself as one of India's most accomplished and consistent wushu athletes in the Sanda division. Her impressive international career features a historic hat-trick of consecutive Asian Games medals, beginning with a bronze at the 2018 Jakarta Games, followed by a silver medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, and securing her place in the finals at the 2026 Asian Games.
At the youth and continental levels, she claimed a gold medal at the 2017 Asian Junior Championships and a bronze at the 2016 World Junior Championships. Recognized for her stellar contributions to the sport, she was honored with India's prestigious Arjuna Award in 2023.
(Using PTI Inputs)