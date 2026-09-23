Who Is Jay Meena? Meet the Cricketer-At-Heart Making Soft Tennis History By Winning Bronze For India

Jay Meena assures India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in Soft Tennis
The TAGG athlete reaches the men’s singles semi-finals at Aichi-Nagoya 2026
Meena’s historic run guarantees India at least a bronze medal
Jay Meena has scripted history at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, by winning India's first-ever medal in Soft Tennis. The TAGG-supported athlete stormed into the men’s singles semi-finals after edging past the Philippines’ Sherwin Nuguit in a thrilling quarter-final on Wednesday, September 23. However, Meena's winning run ended in the semi-final contest against Japan's Takuya Kurosaka
Jay Meena Holds Nerve In Thrilling Quarter-Final But Loses In Semi-Final
Meena was pushed all the way by Nuguit but held his nerve to register a 4-3 victory. The Indian lost the opening set 0-4 before fighting back to level the contest. The match continued to swing between the two players before Meena eventually prevailed 0-4, 4-2, 2-4, 5-3, 2-4, 7-5.
The victory took Meena into the last four and guaranteed him at least a bronze medal. Since all four semi-finalists receive medals in the event, his progression also ended India's long wait for a podium finish in Asian Games Soft Tennis. India had participated in the sport at previous editions but had never won a medal.
Ultimately, Meena’s historic campaign ended with a bronze medal. As mentioned above, he lost 2-4 to Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka in the men’s singles semi-final on Wednesday. Meena fell three games behind before fighting back to win the fourth and fifth, but Kurosaka closed out the contest in the sixth game. The result confirmed Meena as India’s first-ever Asian Games medallist in Soft Tennis.
From School Court To Asian Games History
Meena's journey to this historic moment began almost by accident. Interested in cricket as a youngster, he discovered Soft Tennis at Pioneer Public School in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. He initially watched players and worked as a ball boy before taking up the sport himself.
His rise was rapid. He won the men's singles gold at the 2022 National Games in Gujarat and reached the quarter-finals of the men's singles competition at the Hangzhou Asian Games. In 2024, he and Aadhya Tiwari won bronze in mixed doubles at the World Soft Tennis Championships, India's first medal at the event.
Meena then became the first Indian to win an individual medal at the Asian Soft Tennis Championships in 2025, taking men's singles bronze. His international achievements have been supported through the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) programme, including overseas exposure, training camps and sport-specific equipment.
Another Historic Chapter Awaits
The 2026 Asian Games have already seen Meena overcome setbacks in the mixed doubles and men's team events. His partnership with Tiwari ended in the round of 16, while India's men's team exited in the quarter-finals.
Now, Meena stands just one victory away from the gold-medal match. His semi-final is scheduled for Wednesday morning, giving the Indian star another opportunity to add to a campaign that has already secured a landmark medal for the country.