New Zealand Announce T20I Squad For India Series With Adam Milne Back - Check Who's In

New Zealand announce a 16-member squad for the five-match T20I series against India
Adam Milne returns after more than a year out, while Michael Bracewell also makes his comeback
Rachin Ravindra misses the series with a shoulder injury, with Finn Allen and Tim Seifert reunited at the top
New Zealand have brought back experienced pacer Adam Milne for their five-match T20I series against India, with the BLACKCAPS announcing their 16-member squad on Wednesday, 23 September.
The 34-year-old returns to international cricket after more than a year away from the national side. Milne last featured for New Zealand against Zimbabwe and subsequently missed the T20 World Cup because of injury.
The fast bowler has played 243 T20 matches in his career, including 56 internationals, and will add experience to a pace attack that also includes Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy. Youngsters Zak Foulkes and Nathan Smith complete a seven-member pace group.
Michael Bracewell has also been recalled after missing the T20 World Cup through injury. His return gives New Zealand another spin-bowling all-round option alongside captain Mitchell Santner.
The squad otherwise retains much of the group that took New Zealand to the T20 World Cup final earlier this year. Thirteen members of that squad have been selected for the India series.
Rachin Ravindra will be unavailable for the T20Is after suffering a dislocated right shoulder during a promotional shoot last week.
He is expected to undergo around six weeks of rehabilitation and is aiming to return for the ODI series against India, which begins on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland.
New Zealand have also brought Finn Allen and Tim Seifert back together at the top of the order. Both played important roles during the team's run to the T20 World Cup final.
Allen smashed an unbeaten 100 off 33 balls against South Africa in the semi-final, while Seifert struck 58 from 33 deliveries as New Zealand registered a nine-wicket win.
Seifert has since continued his impressive T20 form in The Hundred. He finished the competition with 394 runs at a strike rate of 168 and was named Player of the Tournament after also making a match-winning 72 off 38 balls in the final.
Ben Sears remains out of contention as he continues his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.
The T20I series will begin at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22 and span four cities over 11 days. It will kick off India's 12-match tour of New Zealand, which will also feature five ODIs and two Tests, with more than 76,000 tickets already sold a month before the opening match.
New Zealand T20I squad for India series
Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith.