Name: Adam Fraser Milne

Born: 13 April 1992 in Palmerston North, Manawatū-Whanganui, New Zealand

Adam Fraser Milne is a professional cricketer who plays limited overs cricket for the New Zealand national cricket team. He is a right-arm fast bowler and was part of the New Zealand squad that finished as runners-up at the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

His cricketing journey began at a young age, and he made his first-class cricket debut as an 18-year-old for Central Districts in the 2009-10 season against Canterbury, taking a wicket with his second ball in senior cricket. Milne has played for Central Districts throughout his professional career.

Milne made his international debut for New Zealand in a Twenty20 International (T20I) against Pakistan on December 26, 2010. He followed up with his One Day International (ODI) debut against Sri Lanka on November 10, 2012. His early international career was marked by his ability to generate significant speed, making him a valuable asset in limited-overs formats. Milne's pace impressed critics, and he was seen as a long-term prospect for the national team, capable of bowling over 150 km/h.

Milne has been an important player for the team in both the Plunket Shield (first-class cricket) and the Ford Trophy (List A cricket). His contributions in domestic T20 leagues have also been significant. He has played for several teams in various T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Big Bash League (BBL), and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Milne was recruited for the 2015 IPL by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but was unable to play due to injury. He played for RCB in both the 2016 and 2017 editions of the tournament. In May 2017, Milne signed for Kent County Cricket Club to play the second half of the 2017 English cricket season. He had been due to play for Essex in the 2016 season but was forced to withdraw due to injury. Milne made his debut for Kent in the 2017 County Championship against Nottinghamshire in June 2017. He played in five Championship matches and seven matches in the 2017 NatWest T20 Blast for Kent, taking 28 wickets. He set a new record for Kent's best bowling in T20 matches with 5/11 against Somerset at Taunton in August, his best T20 bowling figures. Milne returned to play for Kent in both the 2018 and 2019 T20 Blast.

In May 2018, Milne was one of twenty players to be awarded a new contract for the 2018-19 season by New Zealand Cricket. In February 2021, Milne was bought by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2021 IPL and in June returned to Kent for the 2021 T20 Blast, his fourth spell with the county. He took a hat-trick during the competition against Surrey from the final three balls of the match. In August 2021, Milne was named as injury cover in New Zealand's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

In February 2022, Milne was bought by the Chennai Super Kings in the auction for the 2022 IPL tournament but was ruled out after a few matches. In April 2022, he was bought by the Birmingham Phoenix for the 2022 season of The Hundred in England.

In March 2023, Milne was named in New Zealand's T20I squad for their series against Sri Lanka. On April 5, 2023, he took his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket, helping his team win the second T20I by nine wickets. In September 2023, Milne was ruled out of the ODI series against England due to a hamstring injury that occurred during a training session, effectively ruling out chances of him making the World Cup squad. He returned later that month against Bangladesh, taking four wickets in the only match he played.

