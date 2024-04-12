Cricket

Pakistan Vs New Zealand T20Is: Finn Allen, Adam Milne Injured - Check Updated Squad

New Zealand have named picked wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and uncapped all-rounder Zakary Foulkes as the replacements for opener Finn Allen and pacer Adam Milne. The five-match T20I series against Pakistan, to be played amid Indian Premier League 2024 action, will begin on April 18

ICC
File photo of New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell. Photo: ICC
New Zealand's tour of Pakistan 2024 for a five-match T20 International cricket series, starting April 18, received another blow with the withdrawal of Finn Allen and fast bowler Adam Milne due to injuries. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

With the majority of first-choice players currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the BlackCaps have already named a second-string squad for the tour. Now, the unavailability of Allen, a destructive opening batter, and Milne, an experienced pacer, will be sorely felt.

It's reported that Allen suffered a back injury and Milne picked up an ankle problem during training ahead of the team's departure for Pakistan. The injuries also raised concerns as to whether they will be fit for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, due to start on June 1. The preliminary World Cup squad needs to be named by May 1, but can be amended until May 25.

"The nature of their respective injuries meant they wouldn't be able to take part in any of the five-match series, due to start next week in Rawalpindi," NZC said in a statement. "Plans for their return to cricket will be confirmed in the coming weeks."

New Zealand have named picked wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and uncapped all-rounder Zakary Foulkes as the replacements. All-rounder Michael Bracewell will lead New Zealand for the first time. The Kiwis were scheduled to leave for Pakistan on April 12.

Updated New Zealand squad for Pakistan tour

Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Zakary Foulkes, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi.

Schedule for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series

1st T20I in Rawalpindi on April 18, 2024

2nd T20I in Rawalpindi on April 20, 2024

3rd T20I in Rawalpindi on April 21, 2024

4th T20I in Lahore on April 25, 2024

5th T20I in Lahore on April 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Pakistan have re-appointed Babar Azam as their white-ball captain. The star batter, who stepped down as the all-format skipper following Pakistan's shambolic performance at the ODI World Cup in India last year, will replace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi at the helm for T20Is. Shan Masood continues as the Test captain.

