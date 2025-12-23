Egypt 2-1 Zimbabwe, AFCON 2025: Salah’s Stoppage-Time Strike Rescues Pharaos In Group B Opener

Mohamed Salah marked his return as Egypt captain with a dramatic added-time winner as the Pharaohs edged Zimbabwe 2-1 in their AFCON 2025 opener, avoiding an early upset

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Egypt vs Zimbabwe match report Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Group B Matchday 1 Mohamed Salah
Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and Zimbabwe in Agadir, Morocco, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Salah scored deep into stoppage time to seal 2-1 win for Egypt against Zimbabwe in AFCON

  • Omar Marmoush had cancelled out Prince Dube’s shock opener for Zimbabwe

  • In Group B, South Africa beat Angola 2-1, while Zambia snatched a 1-1 draw against Mali in Group A

Mohamed Salah marked his return as Egypt captain with a dramatic stoppage-time winner as the Pharaohs edged Zimbabwe 2-1 in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 at the Adrar Stadium on Monday.

Making his first start in nearly a month, Salah fired a precise finish into the bottom corner deep into added time to spare seven-time champions Egypt from an embarrassing result against world No. 129 Zimbabwe in the coastal city of Agadir.

Egypt dominated possession for long spells but were repeatedly frustrated by Zimbabwe’s disciplined defence and an outstanding display from goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

“We wasted several scoring chances and we didn’t have luck on our side,” Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said. “That’s football. We were the better team throughout the match. Opening games are always difficult.”

Zimbabwe shocked the favourites in the 20th minute when Prince Dube controlled Emmanuel Jalai’s cross with his first touch, spun past a defender and flicked the ball beyond Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.

Salah attempted to lift his teammates as missed chances piled up. Hassan substituted Emam Ashour in the 33rd minute, with the midfielder left in tears on the bench.

Arubi continued to deny Egypt, tipping over a fierce strike from Omar Marmoush, while Trezeguet was booked after going down in the box looking for a penalty. Before the interval, Salah, Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed – who replaced Ashour – each saw efforts blocked.

The pattern remained unchanged after the break until Marmoush finally found a breakthrough in the 64th minute, scoring from a tight angle to restore parity.

Salah then delivered the decisive moment in stoppage time, sealing three crucial points in Group B. The Liverpool forward, who is appearing at the tournament for the fifth time, is still chasing his first Africa Cup of Nations title.

South Africa End Angola Hoodoo In Group B

In the other Group B fixture, South Africa secured a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Angola, ending a six-match winless run against their southern African rivals.

The Bafana Bafana, who had not beaten Angola since a FIFA World Cup qualifier in November 2015, took the lead in Marrakech when Oswin Appollis drilled a low shot inside the left post in the 21st minute.

Angola responded when midfielder Show equalised, deflecting Fredy’s free kick from the wing inside the near post. Tempers flared late in the first half following a foul by Aubrey Modiba.

After the restart, Tshepang Moremi had a goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi struck the crossbar as South Africa pushed forward.

Angola coach Patrice Beaumelle introduced Mabululu and Milson in the 76th minute to refresh his attack, but it was South Africa who struck again. Lyle Foster curled a fine finish beyond Hugo Marques in the 79th minute to secure the win.

Zambia Snatch Late Draw As Mali Frustrated

Earlier in Casablanca, Patson Daka scored in stoppage time to earn 2012 champions Zambia a 1-1 draw against Mali in Group A.

Mali dominated proceedings and missed a penalty before the break when Willard Mwanza saved El Bilal Toure’s spot kick – the second penalty save in as many matches at the tournament.

Lassine Sinayoko finally broke the deadlock just after the hour mark, but Daka had the final say, heading home late to secure a point for Zambia.

Host nation Morocco currently lead Group A with three points after opening their campaign with a 2-0 win over Comoros on Sunday.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
