Egypt Vs Nigeria Preview, CAF AFCON: 3rd Spot Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Egypt fell short of an 11th appearance in an AFCON showpiece match after losing 1-0 to Senegal in the semi-finals, with Sadio Mane's 78th-minute goal the difference

Hossam Hassan
Egypt boss Hossam Hassan
Despite failing to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final, Egypt boss Hossam Hassan believes the experience has been positive for his team ahead of this year's World Cup. 

Egypt fell short of an 11th appearance in an AFCON showpiece match after losing 1-0 to Senegal in the semi-finals, with Sadio Mane's 78th-minute goal the difference. 

Indeed, it marked the first time that Egypt had been eliminated at the final four stage of the competition since 1984, when they were beaten on penalties by Nigeria. 

In that defeat, Egypt attempted just three shots, their lowest total in an AFCON encounter since Opta began analysing the competition (2010 – 33 matches in total). 

But ahead of Saturday's third-place play-off with Nigeria at Stade Mohammed V, Hassan was proud of his side's efforts despite falling short of a record-extending eighth title. 

"It has been very good preparation for us. We've tried several systems of play throughout the tournament and played against different types of opponents," Hassan said.

"We came close to the final, but that's football. Overall, I'm satisfied with all that happened and what we achieved.

"We have a good team. We were away from home and did not have a lot of supporters."

Hassan added that Egypt's lack of European players within their squad may have hindered the progress this time around. 

Egypt's 28-man squad had only three players based in Europe – Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, Omar Marmoush from Manchester City and Mostafa Mohamed from Nantes. 

"Players based in Europe gain better tactical acumen and become physically much stronger, and we need that added value to make us better," Hassan added. 

"I think tomorrow's game gives us a chance to continue preparations, but we always want to win.

"Egypt always plays to win, we are a team who have won seven Cup of Nations in the past. 

"We will evaluate after the competition where we need to improve. We will study the positive points in order to be much better in both defence and attack."

Nigeria, meanwhile, suffered semi-final heartbreak, with Yassine Bounou's penalty heroics clinching a 4-2 shootout win for Morocco following a 0-0 draw in normal time. 

They were eliminated at the semi-finals of AFCON for the eighth time, at least three more than any other nation.

The Super Eagles have been knocked out in six of their last eight appearances at this stage, after overcoming this hurdle in six of their first eight.

But Nigeria boss Eric Chelle believes his team were unlucky not to reach the final, having impressed throughout the competition. 

"It's difficult to play these big games because you're in Morocco, you play against a team, but you play against the crowd, and you are under more pressure," Chelle conceded.

"We missed some movements in that game tactically. So, the reality, I'm proud of my players.

"It's very hard for me and the players because the reality is we go out of this AFCON without any defeat in the 90 minutes," he added.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Egypt – Mohamed Salah

Salah (11) is just one goal away from equalling Hassan El-Shazly (12) as Egypt's top scorer at AFCON.

Of the last 30 goals scored by Egypt in the competition, Liverpool star Salah has either scored (11) or assisted (five) over half of them (53% - 16/30). 

Nigeria – Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has netted four goals in six games for Nigeria at this year's AFCON, after only scoring one goal in seven appearances in the 2023 edition. 

He also leads all players in the current tournament for expected goals (4.3) and shots (21), while only Morocco's Brahim Díaz (five) has netted more goals.

MATCH PREDICTION: NIGERIA WIN

This will be the 10th meeting between Egypt and Nigeria at AFCON, making it just the fifth fixture to be played on as many as 10 occasions (12 for the Ivory Coast v Egypt, 11 for Cameroon v Egypt, and 10 for Algeria v Nigeria and Ivory Coast v Ghana).

Nigeria have the joint-most victories against Egypt at AFCON (four – level with Cameroon), while they are also the team who have scored the most goals (12) against the Pharoahs in the competition.

This will also be the eighth time Nigeria have appeared in the third place play-off match at AFCON, with their current total of seven already being the most by any side. Indeed, following this game, Nigeria (eight) will be the only side with more than Egypt, who will appear in their sixth this year.

And the omens are in Nigeria's favour. They have a 100% record in third place play-off matches at AFCON (7/7), winning all of them without the need for extra time or penalties.

Egypt, meanwhile, have only won two of their nine games against Nigeria at AFCON (D3 L4) – of the sides they have faced 3+ times, only against Algeria (20% - 1/5) do they have a lower win percentage than against Nigeria (22% - 2/9).

And following their semi-final defeat to Senegal, Egypt saw a run of 15 matches without defeat at AFCON (W7 D8) come to an end. The Pharaohs have, however, not lost back-to-back games in the same edition since 1992. 

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Egypt – 31%

Draw – 25.7%

Nigeria – 43.4%

