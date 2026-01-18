Egypt 0-0 Nigeria, AFCON Third-Place Match: Nwabali Denies Salah As Super Eagles Win On Penalties
Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved two penalties, including the first from Mohamed Salah, for Nigeria to beat Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout for third place at the Africa Cup Nations on Saturday (January 17, 2026). Ademola Lookman scored the winning penalty. Salah and Omar Marmoush had their penalty kicks saved by Nwabali at the start of the shootout after the teams drew 0-0 in normal time. No extra time was played for the consolation of a bronze medal. It was the Super Eagles’ second consecutive penalty shootout following a scoreless draw after losing the semi-final to Morocco on penalties on Wednesday.
