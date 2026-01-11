AFCON 2025 Quarter-Finals: Salah Sends Egypt Through, Nigeria Power Past Algeria

AFCON 2025 Quarter-Finals Roundup: Mohamed Salah inspired Egypt to end Ivory Coast’s title defence, while Victor Osimhen led Nigeria past Algeria to set up blockbuster semi-final clashes

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFCON 2025 quarter-final Saturday Roundup Africa Cup of Nations Egypt Nigeria
Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Ivory Coast, in Agadir, Morocco, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2, with goals from Marmoush, Rabia and Salah

  • Nigeria dominated Algeria in a 2-0 win in Marrakech, as Osimhen starred for Super Eagles

  • The semi-final line-up is now complete, with Egypt vs Senegal and Nigeria vs hosts Morocco scheduled

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 confirmed their last four after Egypt and Nigeria booked their places in the semi-final, ending the title defence of Ivory Coast and knocking out Algeria on Saturday.

Salah Shines For Egypt

Egypt moved a step closer to a record-extending eighth AFCON title after edging defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 in Agadir, surviving late pressure to secure a semi-final showdown with Senegal in Tangier on Wednesday.

The Pharaohs struck early when Franck Kessie lost possession in midfield and Odilon Kossounou slipped, allowing Emam Ashour to feed Omar Marmoush, who finished in the fourth minute. Egypt’s lead was preserved by a superb block from Ramy Rabia, who then doubled the advantage himself with a towering header from a corner in the 32nd minute.

Ivory Coast finally found a response just before the break when Ahmed Fotouh inadvertently turned a dangerous Yan Diomande free kick into his own net in the 40th minute.

Egypt restored their two-goal cushion soon after half-time. A long Rabia pass split the Ivorian defence, Ashour teed up Mohamed Salah, and the Liverpool star made no mistake in the 52nd minute, marking his fourth goal of the tournament.

Related Content
Related Content

The Elephants refused to go quietly. Guela Doue reduced the deficit again in the 73rd minute, reacting quickest in a goalmouth scramble after Mohamed El-Shenawy clawed the ball away. Despite sustained pressure from the holders, the equaliser never arrived.

“We just fight for our country and hopefully we go through the next game as well,” Salah said after the match. “It’s a tough opponent, of course, and we give our best.”

Osimhen Leads Nigeria Past Algeria

Earlier in the day, Nigeria defeated Algeria 2-0 at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, booking a semi-final meeting with hosts Morocco in Rabat on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles dominated long spells but were initially frustrated by the tournament’s best defence. Akor Adams fired over with only Luca Zidane to beat, while Calvin Bassey saw another effort cleared off the line in the first half.

The breakthrough came after the interval. Victor Osimhen met Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross and cleverly headed the ball back across Zidane in the 48th minute, handing the Algerian goalkeeper his first goal conceded of the tournament.

Nigeria struck again within minutes. Patient build-up play ended with Alex Iwobi finding Osimhen, who unselfishly squared for Akor Adams to round Zidane and slot home in the 57th minute.

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic responded with a triple substitution, withdrawing captain Riyad Mahrez and forward Ibrahim Maza, but the Fennec Foxes failed to mount a comeback.

“We shouldn’t focus on my personal performance. We should focus on the team effort,” Osimhen said, following a week in which he had dominated headlines for an on-field dispute with teammate Ademola Lookman.

Post-match scuffles involving players and officials broke out, forcing referee Issa Sy to be escorted off the pitch amid angry protests from Algerian staff.

Semi-final Line-up Confirmed

Three-time AFCON champions Nigeria, runners-up to Ivory Coast at the previous edition, are now chasing their first continental crown since 2013, a success that would soften the blow of failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Meanwhile, Morocco and Senegal had already secured their semi-final places on Friday with victories over Cameroon and Mali, respectively.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Mitchell Crafts Fifty As IND Bowlers Hunt Wickets | NZ 240/7 (43.4)

  2. Dhruv Jurel Replaces Injured Rishabh Pant In India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

  3. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

  4. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

  5. Who Was K Lalremruata? Former Ranji Player Died During Cricket Match In Mizoram

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  3. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  4. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  5. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  4. Punjab-Haryana Weather Alert – Dense Fog and Severe Cold Wave Continues

  5. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

  3. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  4. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  5. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener