AFCON 2025 Quarter-Finals: Salah Sends Egypt Through, Nigeria Power Past Algeria

Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2, with goals from Marmoush, Rabia and Salah
Nigeria dominated Algeria in a 2-0 win in Marrakech, as Osimhen starred for Super Eagles
The semi-final line-up is now complete, with Egypt vs Senegal and Nigeria vs hosts Morocco scheduled
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 confirmed their last four after Egypt and Nigeria booked their places in the semi-final, ending the title defence of Ivory Coast and knocking out Algeria on Saturday.
Salah Shines For Egypt
Egypt moved a step closer to a record-extending eighth AFCON title after edging defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 in Agadir, surviving late pressure to secure a semi-final showdown with Senegal in Tangier on Wednesday.
The Pharaohs struck early when Franck Kessie lost possession in midfield and Odilon Kossounou slipped, allowing Emam Ashour to feed Omar Marmoush, who finished in the fourth minute. Egypt’s lead was preserved by a superb block from Ramy Rabia, who then doubled the advantage himself with a towering header from a corner in the 32nd minute.
Ivory Coast finally found a response just before the break when Ahmed Fotouh inadvertently turned a dangerous Yan Diomande free kick into his own net in the 40th minute.
Egypt restored their two-goal cushion soon after half-time. A long Rabia pass split the Ivorian defence, Ashour teed up Mohamed Salah, and the Liverpool star made no mistake in the 52nd minute, marking his fourth goal of the tournament.
The Elephants refused to go quietly. Guela Doue reduced the deficit again in the 73rd minute, reacting quickest in a goalmouth scramble after Mohamed El-Shenawy clawed the ball away. Despite sustained pressure from the holders, the equaliser never arrived.
“We just fight for our country and hopefully we go through the next game as well,” Salah said after the match. “It’s a tough opponent, of course, and we give our best.”
Osimhen Leads Nigeria Past Algeria
Earlier in the day, Nigeria defeated Algeria 2-0 at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, booking a semi-final meeting with hosts Morocco in Rabat on Wednesday.
The Super Eagles dominated long spells but were initially frustrated by the tournament’s best defence. Akor Adams fired over with only Luca Zidane to beat, while Calvin Bassey saw another effort cleared off the line in the first half.
The breakthrough came after the interval. Victor Osimhen met Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross and cleverly headed the ball back across Zidane in the 48th minute, handing the Algerian goalkeeper his first goal conceded of the tournament.
Nigeria struck again within minutes. Patient build-up play ended with Alex Iwobi finding Osimhen, who unselfishly squared for Akor Adams to round Zidane and slot home in the 57th minute.
Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic responded with a triple substitution, withdrawing captain Riyad Mahrez and forward Ibrahim Maza, but the Fennec Foxes failed to mount a comeback.
“We shouldn’t focus on my personal performance. We should focus on the team effort,” Osimhen said, following a week in which he had dominated headlines for an on-field dispute with teammate Ademola Lookman.
Post-match scuffles involving players and officials broke out, forcing referee Issa Sy to be escorted off the pitch amid angry protests from Algerian staff.
Semi-final Line-up Confirmed
Three-time AFCON champions Nigeria, runners-up to Ivory Coast at the previous edition, are now chasing their first continental crown since 2013, a success that would soften the blow of failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Meanwhile, Morocco and Senegal had already secured their semi-final places on Friday with victories over Cameroon and Mali, respectively.
(With AP Inputs)