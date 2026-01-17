Egypt Vs Nigeria Live Score, AFCON 2025: Pharaohs Meet Super Eagles In Battle For Third Place

Egypt Vs Nigeria Live Score, AFCON 2025: Start Time, Streaming
The game kicks off at 9:30pm IST. The Egypt vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-26 match for 3rd place will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
It will be shown in Egypt on beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, ON Time Sports, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia and in Nigeria on SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, NTA Sports 24, AfroSport TV, Canal+ CAN.
Egypt Vs Nigeria Live Score, AFCON 2025: Good Evening!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are heading towards the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations and before that, Egypt take on Nigeria in a battle for bronze. Stick around for the build-up and live updates.