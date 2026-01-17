Egypt Vs Nigeria Live Score, AFCON 2025: Pharaohs Meet Super Eagles In Battle For Third Place

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 third-place match, wherein Egypt take on Nigeria at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Saturday (January 17). Both teams narrowly faced disappointment in the semi-finals, with The Pharaohs losing 0-1 to Senegal and the Super Eagles going down in penalties against hosts Morocco. Nigeria have finished third a record eight times in the competition, and hold the edge tonight as well. Follow the live football score and updates from the African football blockbuster.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Jan 2026, 08:11:19 pm IST Egypt Vs Nigeria Live Score, AFCON 2025: Start Time, Streaming The game kicks off at 9:30pm IST. The Egypt vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-26 match for 3rd place will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. It will be shown in Egypt on beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, ON Time Sports, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia and in Nigeria on SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, NTA Sports 24, AfroSport TV, Canal+ CAN.