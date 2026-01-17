Egypt Vs Nigeria Live Streaming, AFCON 2025-26 Match For 3rd Place: When And Where To Watch And Head-To-Head Records

Nigeria have never lost any of the match for 3rd place in all 8 games they have played
Egypt lost to Senegal while Nigeria was defeated by Morocco in the semi-finals
The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India
After heartbreaking semi-final losses, Egypt and Nigeria will be up against each other one last time in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26, fighting for the third-place match at the Stade Mohammed V stadium, Casablanca, on Saturday, January 17.
Egypt's Journey So Far
The seven-time AFCON champions desired to life the trophy for the first time since 2010, but eventually felt short by 0-1 against Senegal in the last of four match.
Occasional inconsistent performances marred Egypt's performance in the tournament, but they still showed phases of brilliance, with the 3-1 win against Benin in the round of 16 and getting past defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 being some of it.
However, the loss against the Lions of Teranga was the final nail in their title campaign that shattered their premier player, Mohamed Salah's, dream to clinch an AFCON title. Despite the disappointment, they'll have to rise again and give it their best to at least claim the bronze.
Nigeria's Run So Far
Nigeria's title campaign also met the same fate as that of Egypt, as they lost to host Morocco in the semi-final on January 14. It was the first game in this year's tournament, where they could not score even a single goal, though questionable umpiring decisions also didn't help their cause.
Though they still managed to take the Atlas Lions to the penalties, they eventually lost a hard-fought battle. They boast of a hundred percent record in such fixtures, and on Saturday, they would take on the field to keep their record intact.
Egypt Vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-26 Match For 3rd Place: Head-To-Head-Record
Matches: 7
Egypt: 4
Nigeria: 2
Draw: 1
Egypt Vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-26 Match For 3rd Place: Live Streaming Details
When And Where Is Egypt Vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-26 Match For 3rd Place Be Played
The Egypt vs Nigeria AFCON 2025-26 match for 3rd place will be played on Saturday, January 17, 2026, with kick off scheduled at 9:30 pm IST at the Stade Mohammed V stadium, Casablanca.
When And Where To Watch Egypt Vs Nigeria Match
The match for 3rd place of the AFCON 2025-26 between Egypt and Nigeria will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on television in India.