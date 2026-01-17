Al-Nassr 2-0 Al-Shabab Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo Starts; Kingsley Coman Doubles Al-Alami Lead

Cristiano Ronaldo trains ahead of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26, matchday 16 clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab. Photo: X/Al Nassr FC

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 16 clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday (January 17). Jorge Jesus' side began the season most authoritatively but have had a poor start to 2026, with no win in their last four competitive outings. This includes a 1-3 loss to Al-Hilal where Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring, though in vain. The Portuguese superstar is expected to play a key role tonight too, as the hosts go searching for their first victory of the year. Their opponent Al-Shabab lies 14th in the league with 11 points from 14 matches. Follow the live scores and updates from the SPL football clash.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Jan 2026, 11:27:34 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Shabab Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Elsewhere... In Casablanca, Egypt are locked 0-0 with Nigeria in the 91st minute of their AFCON third-place match. Mo Salah is seeking a consolation prize in the form of the bronze medal with the Pharaohs, but despite his best efforts, no goal has been scored yet.

17 Jan 2026, 11:13:11 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Shabab Live Score, Saudi Pro League: NAS 2-0 SHB Kingsley Coman doubles Al-Nassr's advantage! The French winger comes up with a strong finish in the eighth minute, and the home team are rampant. This could become a long night for Al-Shabab, unless they can find a way to rebound.

17 Jan 2026, 11:08:11 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Shabab Live Score, Saudi Pro League: NAS 1-0 SHB Al-Nassr take the lead in the second minute! Captain Cristiano Ronaldo is in a very good position to score early doors but he doesn't have to, as the ball deflects from Al-Shabab defender Saad Yaslam's foot into the back of the net. The hosts are up and running.

17 Jan 2026, 10:45:22 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Shabab Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Starting XIs The big news is that Cristiano Ronaldo is indeed in Al-Nassr's line-up and is starting as the skipper. Check out the teams before the match kicks off: The lineup. XI. 🗒️ pic.twitter.com/svUR9VZyIp — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 17, 2026 11 Lions chosen by Alguacil 🦁 #YallaShabab 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/fDk05Ivwsa — AlShabab Saudi Club (@AlShabab_EN) January 17, 2026

17 Jan 2026, 10:22:10 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Shabab Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 11pm IST. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.