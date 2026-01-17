Al-Nassr 2-0 Al-Shabab Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo Starts; Kingsley Coman Doubles Al-Alami Lead

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Shabab Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Elsewhere...
In Casablanca, Egypt are locked 0-0 with Nigeria in the 91st minute of their AFCON third-place match. Mo Salah is seeking a consolation prize in the form of the bronze medal with the Pharaohs, but despite his best efforts, no goal has been scored yet.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Shabab Live Score, Saudi Pro League: NAS 2-0 SHB
Kingsley Coman doubles Al-Nassr's advantage! The French winger comes up with a strong finish in the eighth minute, and the home team are rampant. This could become a long night for Al-Shabab, unless they can find a way to rebound.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Shabab Live Score, Saudi Pro League: NAS 1-0 SHB
Al-Nassr take the lead in the second minute! Captain Cristiano Ronaldo is in a very good position to score early doors but he doesn't have to, as the ball deflects from Al-Shabab defender Saad Yaslam's foot into the back of the net. The hosts are up and running.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Shabab Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Starting XIs
The big news is that Cristiano Ronaldo is indeed in Al-Nassr's line-up and is starting as the skipper. Check out the teams before the match kicks off:
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Shabab Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 11pm IST. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Shabab Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Hi All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. Stay with us as we take you through the build-up and live updates from the matchday 16 clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab.