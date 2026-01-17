EPL 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Carrick’s United Rattle City Early, Lead 2-0; Five Matches Still To Come

Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Chelsea vs Brentford - Starting XIs
Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Fixtures
Chelsea vs Brentford - 8:30 pm IST
Leeds vs Fulham - 8:30 pm IST
Liverpool vs Burnley - 8:30 pm IST
Sunderland vs Crystal Palace - 8:30 pm IST
Tottenham vs West Ham - 8:30 pm IST
Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Streaming Info
In India, you can live stream Premier League matches primarily on JioHotstar (app and website), which offers unlimited access with a subscription, and matches are also telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Hello!
Hello and welcome back to our Saturday Premier League rolling blog -- five games, one chaotic evening. Chelsea lock horns with Brentford, Leeds host Fulham, Liverpool welcome Burnley, Sunderland take on Crystal Palace, and Tottenham square off against West Ham. Goals, drama, talking points, we’ve got it all covered.
Stick around for every English Premier League live update, right here.