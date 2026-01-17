EPL 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Carrick’s United Rattle City Early, Lead 2-0; Five Matches Still To Come

Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Liverpool players walk to the ceneter after scoring during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Barnsley in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Hello and welcome to our rolling English Premier League blog, bringing you play-by-play updates from Matchday 22 clashes including Chelsea vs Brentford, Leeds vs Fulham, Liverpool vs Burnley, Sunderland vs Crystal Palace and Tottenham vs West Ham on Saturday, 17 January. All eyes will be on Stamford Bridge, where Liam Rosenior takes charge of his first Premier League game as Chelsea manager against an in-form Brentford, with just two points separating the sides. Elsewhere, Leeds host Fulham in a meeting of FA Cup winners from midweek, Liverpool welcome Burnley to Anfield aiming to avoid an unwanted first, while pressure mounts in North London as Tottenham face West Ham. Stay tuned for all the key live updates as the goals fly in.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Jan 2026, 07:53:17 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Chelsea vs Brentford - Starting XIs Lining up for the Blues... ✊#CFC | #CHEBRE pic.twitter.com/4IyMWNnNzW — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 17, 2026 Your Bees to take on Chelsea 🐝 pic.twitter.com/KClOtpllVN — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 17, 2026

17 Jan 2026, 07:19:56 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Fixtures Chelsea vs Brentford - 8:30 pm IST

Leeds vs Fulham - 8:30 pm IST

Liverpool vs Burnley - 8:30 pm IST

Sunderland vs Crystal Palace - 8:30 pm IST

Tottenham vs West Ham - 8:30 pm IST

17 Jan 2026, 07:10:18 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Streaming Info In India, you can live stream Premier League matches primarily on JioHotstar (app and website), which offers unlimited access with a subscription, and matches are also telecast on the Star Sports Network.