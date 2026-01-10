Egypt vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Pharaohs Take On Defending Champion In Do-Or-Die Affair

Egypt will take on defending champions Ivory Coast in the quarter final of the AFCON Cup 2025-26 at the Stade Adrar Stadium on January 10. AFCON official

Egypt vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade Adrar stadium, Agadir city, Morocco on Saturday, January 10. Ivory Coast will enter the match to defend their continental crown while Egypt, who haven't won the title since 2010 will be determined to reclaim their glorious past and clinch the trophy for the eighth time. North Africans thump Benin by 3-1 in the round of 16, while the Ivorians pipped Burkina Faso 3-0 to march their way into the quarter finals. The winner of the match will face 2021 champions Senegal in the semi-final clash on Wednesday, January 13, 2026. Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Jan 2026, 11:40:36 pm IST Egypt vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head Matches: 12 Egypt: 5 Ivory Coast: 3 Draw: 4

10 Jan 2026, 11:18:03 pm IST Egypt vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Round Of 16 Result Egypt: Beat Benin by 3-1 Ivory Coast: Beat Burkina Faso by 3-0

10 Jan 2026, 10:56:37 pm IST Egypt vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Streaming Info The quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations between Egypt and Ivory Coast will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India and will begin at 11:30pm IST.