Egypt vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Pharaohs Take On Defending Champion In Do-Or-Die Affair

Egypt vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head
Matches: 12
Egypt: 5
Ivory Coast: 3
Draw: 4
Egypt vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Round Of 16 Result
Egypt: Beat Benin by 3-1
Ivory Coast: Beat Burkina Faso by 3-0
Egypt vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Streaming Info
The quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations between Egypt and Ivory Coast will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India and will begin at 11:30pm IST.
Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the quarter final of the AFCON 2025-26 between Egypt and Ivory Coast at the Stade Adrar stadium, Agadir city, Morocco on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.