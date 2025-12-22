South Africa Vs Angola Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Local Rivals Clash In Group B Opener

South Africa and Angola will face off in the 1st Group B match of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco. X/CAF Media

South Africa vs Angola Live Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match of Group B of the AFCON Cup 2025 between South Africa and Angola at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco on Monday, 22 December. South Africa are currently on a 26-match unbeaten run and will enter the match as favourites. Meanwhile Angola are definitely not pushovers and on their day are capable enough to beat any team. Group B is a competitive with Zimbabwe and Egypt being the other two teams. Both the teams would like to start their campaign with a win so the road gets easy in future matches. Follow the live score and play-by-play highlights of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Dec 2025, 10:21:52 pm IST South Africa Vs Angola Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Starting XIs 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗨𝗣𝗦 📋



Starting XI for The Bafana Bafana & The Palancas Negras 🇿🇦🇦🇴#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/VVFWf5uCcA — TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 (@TotalAFCON2025) December 22, 2025

22 Dec 2025, 10:14:50 pm IST South Africa Vs Angola Live Score, Africa Cup Of Nations 2025: Live Streaming The South Africa vs Angola, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be streamed in India on the Fancode platform.