India Vs New Zealand Final: Hotel Tariffs Flying High In Ahmedabad For T20 World Cup Title Bout

With hotel prices jumping by as much as 300 to 400 per cent ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, many visitors are opting for alternative arrangements instead of staying overnight in the city

India Vs New Zealand Final: Hotel Tariffs Flying High In Ahmedabad For T20 World Cup Title Bout
Fans wave the national flag on the eve of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI
Summary

  • Room tariffs in Ahmedabad see sharp spike ahead of T20 World Cup final

  • Rooms which were available for Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 now have rates between Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000

  • Many people choosing to stay in Gandhinagar, some travelling to and fro on some day

Hotel room tariffs in Ahmedabad have jumped ahead of the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup final, with rates rising by as much as 300 to 400 per cent, an industry representative said on Sunday.

The high-profile match is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city on Sunday.

Narendra Somani, hotelier and president of the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Gujarat, said room tariffs that were earlier around Rs 15,000 have jumped as cricket fans from across India and abroad arrive in the city for the match.

“There is a 300 per cent to 400 per cent increase in the room tariffs due to the high demand in view of the T20 WC final. Rooms which were available for Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 now have rates between Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000,” he said.

Online listings also show a sharp spike in tariffs at several prominent hotels in the city ahead of the final.

A ‘Deluxe Room’ for two at Taj Skyline on Sindhu Bhavan Road has already gone up to Rs 2.01 lakh, plus Rs 36,000 GST, for Sunday night, as per a leading travel portal. On normal days, the room rent typically ranges between Rs 9,000 and Rs 15,000, marking a nearly 20-fold increase.

Similarly, room tariffs at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels on Ashram Road are currently showing around Rs 20,950 on the portal, significantly higher than its usual range of Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000.

At Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad, rooms are priced around Rs 30,000 for the match night, nearly four times the standard fare charged on other days.

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - BCCI/X
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Airfares Spike As Fans Rush To Ahmedabad; Special Trains Announced

BY PTI

Considering all categories of accommodation, Somani said, Ahmedabad has around 10,000 hotel rooms. He said occupancy levels are expected to be high due to the match, though not completely sold out.

“We expect that all the hotels in and around the city will see nearly 80 per cent occupancy on Sunday due to the match,” he said.

With hotel prices climbing sharply, many visitors are opting for alternative arrangements instead of staying overnight in the city.

Somani said some people choose to stay in Gandhinagar, located about 25 km from Ahmedabad. A significant number of fans are also travelling to the city only for the match and returning the same day, he said.

“What many people do, especially people from Bombay, is they leave in the morning by road. They arrive here by four or five o’clock and go straight to the match. They bring a driver and leave at night,” Somani said.

Visitors from other parts of Gujarat are following a similar pattern. “They do the same thing; they come in their car and leave in their car. Let’s say, from Rajkot or Porbandar,” Somani said.

Apart from domestic travellers, foreign visitors are also arriving in the city for the match, he added.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

