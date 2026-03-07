India Vs Japan, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Suffer 0-11 Rout At Perth

India Vs Japan, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Riko Ueki, Hinata Miyazawa score hat-tricks as Japan demolish India 11-0 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia

india vs japan afc womens asian cup 2026 group c match report perth
India and Japan footballers in action at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026.
  • India were demolished 0-11 by Japan in AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026

  • With the win, Japan qualified from the Group C

  • Despite the defeat, India remain in contention ahead of taking on Chinese Taipei

A hapless India were on Saturday taught a football lesson by former champions Japan in a 0-11 rout in their second group match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth.

There was no doubt whatsoever before the match that former FIFA World Cup champions and currently world No. 8 Japan would be the clear favourites and it was a matter of margin.

But the manner in which the Japanese toyed with their opponents showed the gulf in class between the two teams, and how much catching up the Indian team needs to compete against top class rivals.

Japan enjoyed overwhelming possession and for most part of the match played in the Indian half. The Indians, who had gone into the continental showpiece without any international game time in the last four months resembled a club side the whole match.

Yuzuki Yamamoto (4th minute), Yui Hasegawa (13th), Hinata Miyazawa (20th, 35th, 81th), Kiko Seike (45+5th, 55th), Riko Ueki (47th, 50th, 65th) and Maya Hijikata (62th) found the target as Japan attacked and scored almost at will.

After the humiliating loss, India are currently at the bottom of Group C with zero points and minus 12 goal difference.

However, the result is not a killer blow for India, as a victory against Chinese Taipei by a two-goal margin in their final group match on Tuesday may see India finish second in the group and progress to the quarter-finals.

However, beating higher-ranked Chinese Taipei will be a tall task for India, who had earlier lost to Vietnam 1-2 in their opening group match. Chinese Taipei had beaten Vietnam 1-0 on Thursday. India head coach Amelia Valverde made three changes to the starting XI, bringing in Juli Kishan, along with debutants Aveka Singh and Sarita Yumnam, in place of Grace Dangmei, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, and Shilky Devi Hemam.

Japan, whose several players ply their trade in top European leagues, made as many nine changes from their previous match starting XI against Chinese Taipei. Japan had won that match 2-0.

Japan got off the blocks quickly and never really let their foot off the pedal, taking the lead in the fourth minute with a quality curler from Yamamoto, who cut inside from the right and placed the ball into the top corner with her left foot.

India had little chance to venture out of their box, playing with five defenders, with Manisha Kalyan the lone figure upfront, trying to catch stray clearances to play to her teammates.

Japan defence, however, were quick to nip any fledgling Indian attack in the bud, a trend that lasted the majority of the 90 minutes.

Japan doubled their lead in the 13th minute, when Yamamoto turned provider, swerving past Sanju from the right again, before cutting it back for her captain Hasegawa to score from inside the box.

Hasegawa, in turn, became the provider for the next goal, setting up Miyazawa for Japan’s third in the 20th minute.

The Blue Tigresses were well and truly pinned back, with centre-backs Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Juli Kishan, and Martina Thokchom fighting tooth and nail.

Goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam made a flurry of saves to prevent Japan from inflicting further damage.

However, the 2014 and 2018 Asian Cup champions combined their wingers and midfielders to isolate the India wing-backs and create chances, especially down both flanks.

Midfielder Honoka Hayashi, in the 35th minute, slipped one between the lines to Miyazawa, who poked it past Panthoi to score the fourth at the near post.

Seconds before the half-time whistle, Japan were awarded a penalty after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) deemed Sweety to have committed a foul on Saki Kumagai inside the India box. Seike calmly sent Panthoi the wrong way from the spot-kick.

Not much changed in the second half, as Ueki, who came on as a substitute at half-time, scored two goals in quick succession, before Seike added the eighth goal with a tap-in.

Just over the hour mark, Hijikata scored the ninth with her header, while Ueki completed her hat-trick in the 65th minute with yet another header from inside the box.

Miyazawa also completed her hat-trick with nine minutes of regulation time left, scoring another tap-in, as Japan’s superior wing play opened up the Indian defence.

